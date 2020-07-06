130 public officers to be appointed – Minister responsible for public service reform

One hundred and thirty (130) public officers are expected to be appointed soon.

Minister responsible for Public Service Reform, Gretta Roberts, made the announcement during Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Anou Palay Programme on Sunday night.

“We have been working on that tirelessly to try to at least do something for public officers,” Roberts. ”So I am happy to inform you that during the last six months, we have worked on this and we have now processed and submitted recommendations to the Public Service Commission for approval of different categories of public officers.”

She said the recommendations include 60 public officers in the teaching service, among them, principals, qualified teachers and graduate teachers along with 30 junior clerks and 40 other officers from general positions within the service.

“All these have been submitted so these people can expect appointments,” Roberts stated adding that this is a promise kept, “because we had promised them we would do something.”

Over the years General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has raised concerns over the non-appointment of a number of public officers in Dominica. Some public officers, Letang complained, have been in the service as long as 10 years and have not been appointed.

“People have been working in the service for a number of years and in vacant positions,” Letang said and called for what he referred to as a worrying situation for the PSU, to be addressed.

These concerns, and others, have led to a number of protest actions by public officers.