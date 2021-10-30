14 individuals, several groups to be awarded as part of Dominica’s Independence celebrations 2021

When the government of Dominica presents the Meritorious Service Awards this year on November the 3rd, the United Nations Development Programme will head the list as the recipient of the country’s highest award, the Dominica Award of Honour.

Former cabinet minister and current diplomat, Her Excellency Loreen Bannis Roberts, businessman Paul Ainsley Green and the Maria Holder Memorial Trust will receive the Sisserou Award of Honour.

The Meritorious Award will be presented to Rosemund Edwards, Regina Joseph, Hasselt Williams Mr. Richard Letang and the COVID-19 Response Team – Health, Police, Fire and Ambulance , the Dominica Air & Seaport Authority (DASPA), and Customs.

Kelvin Francis, Lorana Jno Baptiste, Oliver St. John, Peterson Bardouille, and Richard Letang have been selected to receive the Service Medal of Honour and the Long Service Award will go to Veronica Cuffy, Anthony Richards, Vivian Thomas and Charles Richards.

The awards will be handed out at the Independence Day ceremony – one of the highlights of activities to mark Dominica’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence – to be held at the Conference Center of the State House on from 3:00 p.m Wednesday, November 03, 2021.