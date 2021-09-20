1500 students, one parent, targeted for Pfizer vaccine roll out as PAHO calls for safe reopening of schools

The ministries of health and education have set a target of 1500 students between the ages of 12- 17, plus one parent to receive the Pfizer vaccination.

During a series of zoom meetings held last week for parents with students of that age group, the tentative rollout date of Monday, September 20, 2021 was set for the exercise which will be coordinated by the ministry of health.

Each student will receive a total of 2 doses, 21 days apart and the vaccine will be brought to the various health districts for students who are unable to go to their school to be inoculated.

While there has been no word on the date set for the resumption of face-to-face classes, the officials disclosed that once this is done, to safeguard students and members of staff, unvaccinated teachers will be tested weekly while for those who are vaccinated, the test will done every two weeks.

According to the health officials, Pfizer vaccination will be made available to members of the public immediately following the rollout for high schoolers.

Meanwhile, Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Director Dr. Carissa F Etienne, is reporting that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit children and adolescents in the Americas hard, disrupting their physical and mental health.

During a PAHO media briefing last week, the PAHO official urged countries to take several specific measures to protect the younger generation, including the safe reopening of schools.

She noted that although children and young people generally experience mild or no symptoms, they can also develop severe illness.

“As more adults receive their COVID-19 vaccines, children – who are not yet eligible for vaccinations in most countries – are representing a larger percentage of COVID hospitalizations and even deaths,” Dr Etienne said. “So, let’s be clear: children and young people also face a significant risk of disease from COVID-19.”

But, in addition, an array of secondary impacts are hitting children and adolescents particularly hard, the PAHO director stated.

“The virus indirectly has consequences and is hindering their growth and development, and jeopardizing their chances at a bright future,” she warned. “With each day that children go without in-person schooling, the higher the likelihood that they drop out and never return to school. For some of the most vulnerable children, particularly for our girls, this can have lasting consequences.”

Dr. Etienne urged PAHO member countries to focus on restoring health, education, and social services for school-age populations.

Children and adolescents are also missing annual check-ups and routine vaccinations due to widespread disruptions to health systems, the Dominican physician said.

“Half of young people have experienced increased stress or anxiety during the pandemic, yet mental health services and support remain out of reach for many,” she lamented.

Dr. Etienne encouraged member states to do everything they can, to safely reopen schools in order to reduce the negative impacts on young people.

Noting that “there is no zero-risk scenario,” she said national and local authorities should decide when to open or close schools, depending on local epidemiological conditions and capacity to respond.

The PAHO Chief also urged countries to develop communications campaigns tailored for children and adolescents to ensure that they understand their risk of infection and ability to transmit COVID-19.