1500 students, one parent, targeted for Pfizer vaccine roll out as PAHO calls for safe reopening of schools

The ministries of health and education have set a target of 1500 students between the ages of 12- 17, plus one parent to receive the Pfizer vaccination.
During a series of zoom meetings held last week for parents with students of that age group, the tentative rollout date of Monday, September 20, 2021 was set for the exercise which will be coordinated by the ministry of health.
Each student will receive a total of 2 doses, 21 days apart and the vaccine will be brought to the various health districts for students who are unable to go to their school to be inoculated.
While there has been no word on the date set for the resumption of face-to-face classes, the officials disclosed that once this is done, to safeguard students and members of staff, unvaccinated teachers will be tested weekly while for those who are vaccinated, the test will done every two weeks.
According to the health officials, Pfizer vaccination will be made available to members of the public immediately following the rollout for high schoolers.
Meanwhile, Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Director Dr. Carissa F Etienne, is reporting that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit children and adolescents in the Americas hard, disrupting their physical and mental health.
During a PAHO media briefing last week, the PAHO official urged countries to take several specific measures to protect the younger generation, including the safe reopening of schools.
She noted that although children and young people generally experience mild or no symptoms, they can also develop severe illness.
“As more adults receive their COVID-19 vaccines, children – who are not yet eligible for vaccinations in most countries – are representing a larger percentage of COVID hospitalizations and even deaths,” Dr Etienne said. “So, let’s be clear: children and young people also face a significant risk of disease from COVID-19.”
But, in addition, an array of secondary impacts are hitting children and adolescents particularly hard, the PAHO director stated.
“The virus indirectly has consequences and is hindering their growth and development, and jeopardizing their chances at a bright future,” she warned. “With each day that children go without in-person schooling, the higher the likelihood that they drop out and never return to school. For some of the most vulnerable children, particularly for our girls, this can have lasting consequences.”
Dr. Etienne urged PAHO member countries to focus on restoring health, education, and social services for school-age populations.
Children and adolescents are also missing annual check-ups and routine vaccinations due to widespread disruptions to health systems, the Dominican physician said.
“Half of young people have experienced increased stress or anxiety during the pandemic, yet mental health services and support remain out of reach for many,” she lamented.
Dr. Etienne encouraged member states to do everything they can, to safely reopen schools in order to reduce the negative impacts on young people.
Noting that “there is no zero-risk scenario,” she said national and local authorities should decide when to open or close schools, depending on local epidemiological conditions and capacity to respond.
The PAHO Chief also urged countries to develop communications campaigns tailored for children and adolescents to ensure that they understand their risk of infection and ability to transmit COVID-19.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Gorgeous kids! They are our future let’s protect them at all cost. Beautiful…
Pfizer came from the U.S. and we are so excited to put that vaccine in our children wow!! It;s just about 2 years this vaccine came about and we are satisfied that it is safe enough for our children wow!!!!!! Our future generation……. Every two weeks they still have to be tested, they still have to wear masks, they can still spread the virus. I don’t think we should vaccinate our children. we should feed our children healthy, give them ginger tea, encourage more physical education at our schools. Only healthy citizens can fight covid-19. If they get covid-19, there bodies are strong enough to recover then they develop antibodies to fight it, if it reappears.
I hear about high schoolers and primary schoolers what about college students who are not yet 18 years old. Is Pfizer not for them?
So just one adult huh! Could they have even made this non-FDA-submitted & non-FDA-approved vaccine STUDY on our children any more obvious! Why not give 1500 of the FDA approved vaccines to adults- Ages 16 n older? I Would like to know if Phizer is paying or in donations to Dr. Carissa and the PAHO for this study on our children and how much? (also tell us where large amount of children dying from Covid, and show us the data where covid -19 can hinder growth and development in children?) Use your human brain and don’t be a stupid guinea pig
I compliment the Dominican Ministry of Health for taking This is a necessary step. Children must learn in schools and the vaccine is the best way to keep them safe. We’ve had smallpox, hepatitis, polio vaccines the list goes on. New data shows that the Pfizer vaccine is incredibly effective and safe for children. Just look at the data, vaccinated countries have less hospitalization and deaths, it’s that simple
The only thing that can be referred to as, “It’s That simple” is the time taken to write such a comment, such a luxurious convenience. What about the THINKING, that is not simple. To suggest that quote, New data shows that the Pfizer vaccine is incredibly effective and safe for children.” really, https://safetydatasheets.pfizer.com/DirectDocumentDownloader/Document?prd=PF00092~~PDF~~MTR~~PFEM~~EN is this the DATA you are referring to that is incredibly effective and safe for children.
The FDA had issued two letters on Aug. 23 for two separate injections. The first letter is regarding the FDA approval of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19, which was renamed as Comirnaty.
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
I was hoping that the promised “new normal” would encourage a different approach to education at all levels. Rather than regimented exam focused rote learning, it would nurture creative and enquiring minds.
But alas, it seems that we are intent on reverting back to the stale “old normal” asap.
I foresee some turbulent times ahead…and rightly so…
We Caribbean people have to make decisions that work for our specific local situations, yes. But we should not ignore the very valuable data (and expert opinions) available from multiple countries which saw Delta before us. On the other hand, let us not emulate the countries bent on pursuing a strategy of ‘back to normal’ whatever the cost. In the game of life, reality never loses – our only feasible options are to be well-informed, flexible and able/willing to adapt.
Parents, I urge you please do not involve your innocent children in these ‘experimentations’. The only thing ‘immune-related’ to these so-called vaccines is that Pfizer and Co are ‘100% immunized’ against any legal claims from anyone who suffers any adverse reactions from their Covid ‘vaccines’.
Neither Pfizer nor these health officials or the pro-vaccine propagandists can say what are or whether there are any possible medium-term or long-term side effects associated with these vaccines.