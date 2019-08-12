16 receive NCCU scholarships to attend secondary school

Sixteen (16) students have received scholarships to attend secondary school for the new academic year 2019/2020.

The scholarships were presented by the National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited at its 9th annual scholarship ceremony which was held at the Public Service Union (PSU) Building on Monday August 12th 2019.

The scholarships were awarded as follows:

The NCCU Merit Scholarship – Keara Charlee Gardier of Salisbury

The Edward Elwin Need Scholarships – DeAndre De-Shawn Stuart of Pichelin, Elisha Michah Jno Baptiste of Bellevue Chopin, Shanela Francis of Wotten Waven, Shealdon Bernard Riley Jr. of Tafalgar and Curnel Charles of Silver Lake.

The Marie Wilkins Scholarship – Angel Ndala Delsol of Pointe Michel

The Myrtle Hilton Scholarship – Nia Faith Paul of Morne Rachette

The Hudson Savarin Scholarships – Leona Dublin of Kennedy Avenue, Roseau and Jahquan Tahj Joseph of Newtown

The Kenneth Anthony Richards Scholarship – Jahnya Makeida Christopher of Yampiece

The Shand Jolly Scholarship – Aaron Andrew Steadman of St.Joseph

The Vernice Bellony Scholarship – Akina Breana George of Upper Penville

The Haynes Baptiste Scholarship – Abby Ryan Burton of Paix Bouche

The Johnson J G Thomas Scholarship – Kesha Vernita Darroux of Delices

The Ambrose Cuffy Memorial Scholarship – Destiny Samaya Pascal of Riviere Cyrique

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (NCCU), Aylmer Irish, encouraged the 2019 NCCU scholarship recipients to make the best of the scholarship opportunity presented to them.

Irish said NCCU is happy to once again be in the position to give scholarships to deserving students to attend secondary school. He said the ceremony would not have been possible without the loyalty of their members, the foresight of their officers and the unwavering support of their staff members.

“We have been able to celebrate many successes, including the ability to award these scholarships in our quest to ensure that as many young persons possible obtain an education,” Irish stated.

He encouraged the awardees to make the best of this opportunity, to study hard; ensure that they make their parents and communities proud and bring satisfaction to the members whose funds have been invested in their education.

Citing what he described as the inspirational and relevant words of motivational speaker, Brian Tracey, the NCCU CEO told the students, “You, the awardees, are the architect of your own destiny; you are the masters of your own fate; you are behind the steering wheel of your life. There are absolutely no limitations to what you can do or be, except the limitations you place on yourself by your own thinking.”

President of the NCCU Ltd, Josephine Dublin, also spoke at the ceremony and said the NCCU is pleased to make a difference in the lives of its members and their respective families.

She disclosed that the secondary school scholarship covers the provision of text books and other school supplies to a maximum value of $700.

“The payment of school fees ranging from $50 to $525, the provision of a monthly transportation allowance where it applies, $50 to $80, the payment of examination fees for third formers recommended to write the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) and the payment of CSEC fees for scholarship recipients in the 5th form based on the school’s recommendations,” she explained.

Dublin encouraged students to focus on their studies and continue to have their parents beaming with pride as a result of their hard work.

“Students we encourage you to do your best; set goals for yourself and hold yourself accountable for ensuring that these goals are achieved,” she advised.

However she urged them to be flexible in order to accommodate the rapidly changing times.

“Learn from your mistakes and never miss an opportunity to learn. We encourage you to focus on your studies and continue to have your parents beaming with pride as a result of your hard work and anticipated good performance,” Dublin counselled. “Your journey in pursuit of a secondary education has just begun. Make the right choices; engage in wholesome activities; cast aside all distractions and nurture within you a grateful heart and always remain on the path that you have chosen.”