17 from Kalinago Territory now qualified to provide personal care

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at 8:21 AM
Graduates of the Personal Support Worker Program 

Seventeen (17) students from the Kalinago Territory recently graduated from the Personal Support Worker Pogram.

The program was started by Nurse Anette Thomas-Sanford from the Kalinago Territory.

Its objectives are: to empower individuals in the community with the knowledge and skills to find employment in acute and long term care facilities, to increase self reliance among the Kalinago people and to provide a pool of human resource to assist with the challenge of the ageing population and to care for other vulnerable individuals.

Nurse Sanford states in a release, that the students will receive a Caribbean Vocational Qualification certificate which will allow them to work anywhere in the Caribbean and in other countries such as the US and Canada.

“I am very grateful for my team of lecturers and to the Dominica Infirmary, Agape Nursing Home for having the students during their internship. I am confident that the students will function effectively and efficiently wherever they are employed,” Sanford said.

2 Comments

  1. Kalinago
    June 5, 2019

    Congratulations guys, well done.

  2. Kalinago Strong
    June 5, 2019

    Great job ladies. Making us proud. Do your best as you move forward in your careers.

