$2.1M contract signed for repair of Fond Cole Coast Guard jetty

The Government of Dominica has entered into an agreement with Chris Walters of Island Roofing & Hardware (Dominica) Ltd to do repair works on the Coast Guard jetty in Fond Cole.
That project, which was signed at the coast guard base in Fond Cole, is for the repair the entire Coast Guard Base at a cost of $2.1 million dollars.
It’s a 20 weeks project in which National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has taken a keen interest and is expecting that it will be delivered on time.
“I am looking forward for that timeline to [be] strictly adhere[d] to,” Blackmoore said.
He also had high praise for the coast guard officers. “Let me commend them for their commitment to the job and country, they never complained, under rain and all conditions, you exemplified what true commitment is,” he stated.
The Coast Guard jetty was first constructed in 1988 by the Barbados firm of Edgehill & Associates with funds provided by the British Aid to the Caribbean. Ten years later, the jetty was rehabilitated and a lower platform was put in place for the mooring of smaller vessels.
During the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the jetty was extensively damaged and though some repairs were undertaken by members of the coast guard, it was not enough to fully restore the facility. The government of Dominica approved funds to rehabilitate the jetty but it was further damaged in 2018 during the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian.
Acting Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette, commended the officers of the Coast Guard Base who, he said, have continued to do their best working under dangerous conditions.
“The jetty has been very dangerous to operate from, …despite work done by the staff of the base and I want to commend the officers for all the remedial work done to help in easing the strain but it’s time for the repairs to be done,” he said.
The project manager is Bergis Stoute who explained that a lot of work has to be done and the Greenheart Timber to be used has already been ordered from Guyana.
Most government contracts are awarded to contractors in other Caribbean islands and the few that stay in DA are awarded to members of the cabal. Why do Dominicans allow Skerrit to get away with it???
Another contract with this guy?? Wehhhhh, hope this project gets completed.
Chris Walters? Keeping it in the family by proxy?
I have said it before and saying it again. This Dominica Island or this Skerrit man has a lot a lot of money. No one should fool themselves. A country with little or no export revenue can have so much millions to spend in rapid space. Look at the slate of expenditures to every sector of the island we are hearing of in every month. So who can dispute the wealth of Dominica/Skerrit( of course Skerrit is Dominica). He calls every every shot.
Looking at that coast guard jetty makes you sad. It’s a very depressing site. Why does this administration allow public infrastructure to deteriorate to nothingness when CBI fetches billions of dollars for the country. It’s not only a shame, it’s a damn shame.
Is that the same contractor that messed up the water project in villecase and was given additional funds to fix? Is that the same walters that was the campaign manager for the PM? Now he is sitting with the acting puppet Commissioner and mean easter of national sick your retty. Is that the same fellow who had his excavator burned? Is that the same Walters that building road tou pa tou like workers? What was the tendering process for this job? Who are the principals of Island Roofing & Hardware (Dominica) Ltd? When was this company established? Dominica is a small country and stories travel fast? DNO i am just asking a few legitimate questions. Is it possible that this guy is corruptly being awarded contracts with support of the labour party appointment asss…. Is tant commissioner and security mister. I would like to see the tax records of this guy since he has been awarded so many state contracts. They are so bold no bother hide anymore.
That is what they allow to happen to infrastructure all over the island. They neglect it to the point where it is literally falling into the sea, then spend a whole lot of money to repair it.