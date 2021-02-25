$2.1M contract signed for repair of Fond Cole Coast Guard jetty

The Government of Dominica has entered into an agreement with Chris Walters of Island Roofing & Hardware (Dominica) Ltd to do repair works on the Coast Guard jetty in Fond Cole.

That project, which was signed at the coast guard base in Fond Cole, is for the repair the entire Coast Guard Base at a cost of $2.1 million dollars.

It’s a 20 weeks project in which National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has taken a keen interest and is expecting that it will be delivered on time.

“I am looking forward for that timeline to [be] strictly adhere[d] to,” Blackmoore said.

He also had high praise for the coast guard officers. “Let me commend them for their commitment to the job and country, they never complained, under rain and all conditions, you exemplified what true commitment is,” he stated.

The Coast Guard jetty was first constructed in 1988 by the Barbados firm of Edgehill & Associates with funds provided by the British Aid to the Caribbean. Ten years later, the jetty was rehabilitated and a lower platform was put in place for the mooring of smaller vessels.

During the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the jetty was extensively damaged and though some repairs were undertaken by members of the coast guard, it was not enough to fully restore the facility. The government of Dominica approved funds to rehabilitate the jetty but it was further damaged in 2018 during the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian.

Acting Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette, commended the officers of the Coast Guard Base who, he said, have continued to do their best working under dangerous conditions.

“The jetty has been very dangerous to operate from, …despite work done by the staff of the base and I want to commend the officers for all the remedial work done to help in easing the strain but it’s time for the repairs to be done,” he said.

The project manager is Bergis Stoute who explained that a lot of work has to be done and the Greenheart Timber to be used has already been ordered from Guyana.