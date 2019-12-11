200 Dominican children benefit from FCCA Holiday Gift Project

Two hundred (200) underprivileged children from the Dominica Children Fund, receiving gifts for the holiday season from the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Holiday Gift Project.

Through this project, the FCCA donates gifts annually to hundreds of children across fifteen destinations including the Caribbean and Latin America.

The event is locally coordinated by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and the Ministry of Tourism & Culture and this year students of the Goodwill, Newtown and St. Martin’s Primary were chosen to receive gifts.

Local partners of the event include Combined Taxi, Dawn Symes, J. Astaphan and company ltd, Whitchurch IGA, Starring and Sons and Spring Filed Trading.

At the donation ceremony, which was held on December 10th, 2019, at the Public Service Union (PSU), Marketing Manager of cruise ship agents, HHV Whitchurch and company Ltd, Michelle Joseph, expressed gratitude to the FCCA on behalf of her company for once again “adding a touch of happiness” to the lives of Dominica’s children this Christmas season.

She said as platinum members for the FCCA from its inception, Whitchurch is satisfied that the FCCA has gone over and beyond their call of duty to engage in meaningful corporate social responsibility.

“Christmas is a time of joy, giving and receiving, unfortunately, there are some children who are not able to partake for one reason or another and this presentation of over two hundred gifts this morning, exemplifies this reason for the season,” Joseph said.

She said her company hopes that more organizations will mirror their actions and give back to the areas of society that support them but those that are unable to.

The Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship has been working with FCAA for the past twenty years in transporting gifts to various countries.