$20,000 bail for Castle Bruce Man charged with incitement

Bail for Samuel Durand of Castle Bruce, who was arrested and charged with incitement, has been set at $20,000 with Loftus Durand as surety.

Durand appeared before Magistrate Asquith Riviere at the Magistrate’s Court in Roseau this morning.

He was arrested on Thursday 31st, May 2019 for incitement. The complaint was made by (Ag) Inspector Jefferson Rolle who, in an arrest warrant, stated that Durand “did unlawfully incite to burn down polling stations in Dominica, by posting a comment to a post written by Patrickson Williams on the Dominica Politics Group Public Group Facebook page.”

According to the arrest warrant, on May 23rd 2019 at 10:39 to wit, Samuel Durand wrote, “ok here is what is I suggest. First wait for Parliament to dissolve then in every constituency set up groups that are ready to burn down polling station and anything necessary to stop people from voting. No election would mean Roosevelt cannot be considered prime minister.”

The warrant continues to quote Durand as stating, “Then the need for interim Government till voters ID cards is issued and everything is cleaned up. But also keep in mind that there stupid police we must know who they are and their family for if any act stupid we can handle our business. Now in the process if any get shot by any police it is more justified to get rid of 10 police or 10 of their family to make things equal.”

Attorney Ronald Charles told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an exclusive interview, “My client has made it clear that he knows nothing about what is going on and therefore, we’ll take it from there”.

Charles expressed his concern that matters such as these are not dealt with across the board.

“Whenever there are issues like that, it should be across the board. There are similar sentiments that have been expressed on the social media and nothing is being done about it,” he pointed out.

The Attorney called on the Police to be objective and not be selective, in carrying out their duty.

Durand’s bail was granted with conditions. He is to report once a week to the Roseau Police Station; he must not commit a further offence while on bail and he must seek permission to leave the State.

Allin Durand, brother of Samuel, also expressed concern about what he believes is the selectivity of the police in prosecuting such cases.

He told DNO that he condemns any incitement of violence from anyone, however, he feels that law enforcers in Dominica are very selective in their task. He noted that there are also many posts on Facebook which express similar sentiments about members of the opposition, and which do not evoke any response from the police.

He called on officers of the law to be impartial in carrying out their duty.

Samuel Durand is to return to court on October 31st 2019.