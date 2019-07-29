2019 Emancipation Day Celebrations get underway

Emancipation Day Celebrations kicked off on Friday July 26 with a craft exhibition downstairs the Government Headquarters building.

The exhibition featured local craft products made by various artisans.

“There is variety, quality and it is all strictly local,” said Raymond Lawrence, Dominica’s Chief Cultural Officer.

An arts segment of the exhibition was also scheduled to be held on Friday from 6pm to 10:00 pm at the Old Mill Cultural Center in Canefield.

Three more events which formed part of Emancipation Day Celebrations this year, were also held over the weekend. On Saturday July 27th, there was an Emancipation Community Showcase at the Pierre Charles Secondary School in Grandbay at which tribute was paid specifically to two women: Adriana Henderson from Grandbay and Athena Darroux from Petite Savanne.

On Thursday August 1st, there will be a fashion extravaganza at the Alliance Francaise at 7pm. The designs of Dominican seamstresses; both contemporary and African and Creole wear will be highlighted and there will be performances by singers, poets and dancers.

Lawrence said the show will be a ‘mele’ of cultural expression”.

The final event is the Golden Drum Awards ceremony and concert which will also be held at the Alliance Francaise at 8pm on Saturday August 3rd. Seven individual and one group will receive the Golden Drum Award and five recognition awards will also be presented. There will also be performances by Janae Jackson and the Sisserou Singers amongst other local artists.

“All the events are free. We simply want to promote arts and culture. It’s an ongoing mission and there is no giving up in culture,” Lawrance stated.