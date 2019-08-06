2019 Presidential address by His Excellency Charles A. Savarin

Below is the full address to Parliament delivered by His Excellency Charles A. Savarin, DAH, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the occasion of the First Meeting of The Fifth Session of The Ninth Session of The Ninth Parliament on Tuesday, 30th July 2019.
These guys should be ashamed of the manner in which he was mad presiden, he should just be quiet as a mouse make his money and do as he been told by his boss.. He has power but no power..
“When taken in conjunction with the underlying phenomenon of Climate Change, these climate-induced natural disasters have altered the awareness and behaviour, the very psyche of Dominicans, in fundamental ways.”
I object to this nonsensical statement of Savarin because it is not only natural disaster.
This is what we know: “These political climate corrupt induced disasters have for the past 19 years corrup0ted and altered the obvious awareness and obvious Bobolistic behaviour that has affected the psyche of Dominicans in the most devious, subtle, corrupt political fundamental (the way this corrupt government abuse our people)
ways. This scheme is not going to help Dominica and its people because this Labour corrupt government cannot and will not be trusted in handling the financial and socio-economic development of our Dominica. President Savarin, the speech of yours is strictly academic that suits you but has not and will not reach out to Skerrit’s who created poor people of…
This is what Savarin has penned, and I am disgusted. – “On this occasion, I am particularly pleased and honoured to be given the privilege to address you on an optimistic note as we witness the phenomenal recovery which is taking place in Dominica less than two (2) years after the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Maria.
It appears that Savarin is locked in and stuck within the Presidents House and is blind and or dumb to the reality of the fate and suffering that our people go through in Dominica. Savarin, the Ayatollah, are you ok sir to come to this analysis? This is sad and you have disrespected and insulted we Dominicans as we suffer under this failed corru0t clown, Skerrit and useless government, and this man Savarin says boldly & ignorantly that: “We witness the `phenomenal recovery¬” Savarin, where yo seat all day and night in this phenomenal building, how on earth did you arrive at this conclusion. Our people are suffering, submitted to begging and poverty. Skerrit must…
What’s interesting and important about this one-man corrupt rogue regime president A man who’s subservient to a one-man corrupt rogue regime prime mistake who does not suit the office he sits in! Nothing he says is neutral or is in the interest of all parties and people! He behaves more like a roguish politricksian than a President! When these rogues are deposed,he should be made to pay dearly!!!
This gentleman has been scarred for the rest of his life. As he remains unrepentant for his traitorous action, the more unpopular he has become. A traitor can never be trusted. These types of people have no loyalty to anyone, any organization or anything. They attach themselves to the highest bidder. His messages are met with deep skepticism as he is everlastingly compromised. Charles Savarin, Joseph Isaac and the bandit, loquacious, female ambassador are all staples in the DLP garden of evil. How can we expect good from this notorious POLITICAL CONCOCTION of heartless, ultra-selfish people? They give you ‘COOL OUT’ to vote for them. When the election is over and the ‘COOL OUT ‘ is long finished, they make your life a LIVING HELL while they living well. Not another damn term for them!
Mr. President, you not warning Skerrit? You two don’t meet and talk? I can take a lot of things but when you see it comes to my money 💰, I will not be a nice person to be around. What happened to the CBI money? We want full accountability. Even now as it appears these funds may have been misappropriated. We want answers. Do something about this.
Chief Traitor!! Too many persons of questionable character are part and parcel of this government. Their actions are too loud for their speeches to be heard. They ride the people like mules.
Mr president can you tell the nation anything about the unaccounted 80% of our passport money the DLP spinners cannot account for?
I refuse to listen to or read anything Charles Savarin says because as a former DFP myself, I am very disappointed, embarrassed and ashamed of this guy. I personally hold Charles Savarin responsible for the death of our DFP parry and most importantly, for the irreparable destruction he and Skerrit brought on Dominica.
A complete “DEAD BAIT” of a President… I thought his role was only meant to be Ceremonial?
The man is so boring or un-interesting in his addresses that he doesn’t worth the bother, ever plastering to him.