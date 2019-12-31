2019 was a “tremendous” year – Dominica National Lottery

This year, 2019 was reported to be a tremendous year for the Dominica National Lottery (DNL) as a total of $EC8 million dollars was paid to all their game winners.

Sales and marketing manager of the Dominica National Lottery (DNL), Kent George told state-owned DBS Radio that the lottery did an excellent job in all departments and also provided sponsorship for important causes in the country.

“In 2019, I can report that we paid towards sports, culture, good causes and other events that the national lottery has been called upon to assist, over $EC5 million dollars to the public and in terms of payments to winners in all our products, we paid over $EC8 million dollars…so it gives an indication as to the revenue received,” he stated

He highlighted that in 2020 DNL intends to make some major changes to their various games to keep the interest of their customers

George said within the first month when the current Super Six jackpot is won, DNL will be calling the media to a press briefing where major changes will be made towards the Super Six game.

“Our aim and intention in 2020 is to see the jackpot reach over a million dollars very quickly,” he remarked

DNL will also be introducing a new two-digit daily game and is also looking at changing the price structure of their most popular game, the Daily 3.

He said a new game to the ‘Blast’ product will also be introduced early in January 2020.