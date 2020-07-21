2020 Grade Six National Assessment results summary

The Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development announced the results of the 2020 Grade 6 National assessment. This year, a total of 846 students wrote the examinations,391 female and 455 males.
A summary of the results is posted below.
Really? I suppose the masses know how to interpret these graphs?? Even lecturers who know what these mean would ask you to explain.