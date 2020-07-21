2020 Grade Six National Assessment results summary

Dominica News Online - Monday, July 20th, 2020 at 11:44 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development announced the results of the 2020 Grade 6 National assessment. This year, a total of 846 students wrote the examinations,391 female and 455 males.

This year, a total of 846 students wrote the examinations,391 female and 455 males.

A summary of the results is posted below.

Download (PPTX, 136KB)

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Da Girl
    July 21, 2020

    Really? I suppose the masses know how to interpret these graphs?? Even lecturers who know what these mean would ask you to explain.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available