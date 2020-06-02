2020 HURRICANE SEASON: Statement by The Alternative People’s Party (APP)

Though there are certain situations in life that we cannot adequately cater for, there are certain proactive, preparedness measures which can be taken to help caution the impact of natural disasters.

Despite the Global Pandemic which the world is facing, the fact still remains that neither time nor Mother Nature has stopped, and ready or not, the hurricane season is here.

As we begin the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) joins hearts, hands and minds with you. Early forecasts indicate that this season will be more active than the statistical average.

We need to prepare for any and every eventuality. Our team will work with the disaster preparedness authorities, and you – our brothers and sisters – to help mitigate against the impact of severe natural conditions. But you should play your part and take personal responsibility for

your safety, especially if you are able-bodied.

Preparation is more important this year than ever before, as there is a chance that we could face a storm and COVID-19 restrictions simultaneously. We, therefore we urge you to:

– Stay informed by monitoring government communication channels. You should also have backup methods for keeping informed, such as a battery-powered radio in addition to your mobile phone(s).

– Update your plan. Everyone in your family or business should know what to do during an emergency, including what extra precautions might be needed for individuals under quarantine during a storm.

– Gather your supplies. An emergency kit should include plenty of food and water for everyone in your home, plus battery-powered lights and a radio. Don’t forget to include medications and appropriate hygiene items like a mask, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

– Secure your space. Make sure your home has adequate protection from strong wind and heavy rains. Ensure that you have secure shutters, well-maintained gutters and that all drainage paths are clear and free of debris.

– Finally, consider who in your family or neighbourhood might need a little extra assistance this season. We should all continue to look out for vulnerable people, including anyone who is unwell, the elderly and children.

In the coming weeks, our team will continue to share advice to help you prepare your family and business. This will be posted on our website and social media channels.

We pray for the mercies of the almighty to fall upon our land and our people because it is written that God never ever gives us more than we can bear. We, therefore, ask that you join the APP Prayer Team to pray for deliverance and safety during the 2020 hurricane season. We will

congregate once a week, on Fridays from 6 am; join us at that time by simply saying a prayer for our nation.

APP will also reach out to the Dominica Association of Persons with Disability (DAPD) and the Dominica Council on Aging (DCOA) to offer volunteer assistance in mobilization and administration during the season.

Let me, on behalf of APP, wish us well as we hope for more progressive days together as a people. We act in the spirit of our motto: People Together, Working for One Another.