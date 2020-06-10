2020 President’s Charities Foundation Fundraising Dinner pushed back to October

Owing to the impact and limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the President’s Charities Foundation took an initial decision to move back the date of the 2020 President’s Charities Foundation Fundraising Dinner from Saturday, July 11 to Saturday, October 10 with the intention to revisit this decision if warranted.

Daily developments particularly in the international community, have shown that the COVID-19 pandemic will be around for an unknown period of time. Considering the many uncertainties and challenges, coupled with the continued need for social and physical distancing even as we gradually lift the COVID-19 restrictions, it would, therefore, be unwise to host a fundraiser under such unfavourable conditions. In light of the foregoing, the President’s Charities Foundation has taken a further decision to cancel this year’s fundraising dinner and instead focus on hosting the dinner next year.

The Office of the President wishes to take this opportunity to thank the sponsors and patrons and the many volunteers who have assisted the Foundation in all of its activities over the years, particularly in the hosting of the fundraising dinner. Your support is deeply appreciated, and we do look forward to your continued support to the humanitarian effort of the Foundation.

Let us all continue to adhere strictly to the Ministry of Health’s protocols, including social and physical distancing, as we continue to fight this dreadful disease.