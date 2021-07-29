2021 DSC valedictorian urges peers to not waste their youth on violence or idleness 

This year’s Valedictorian of the Dominica State College (DSC), Mr Khahil- Akil Richards, is sending a strong message to his peers, that they should not waste their youth on violence or idleness.

Speaking during the 19th commencement ceremony held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS) last week, where various degrees were conferred on 299 students, the top student encouraged his fellow graduates to generate positive change in a society that is filled with so many uncertainties.

“I really believe that our relatives and generations before us are counting on us. They see us succeed in areas they did not visualize possible for themselves, even in their wildest dreams. Graduates, let us not waste our youth on idleness and violence, but instead, make maximum use of our blessings, which are many but with which comes responsibility,” he said.

Illustrating a world filled with danger from pandemic causing viruses, destructive climate change events, and so much more, he tried to impress on the graduating class that they all need to play their part to ensure the survival of our planet and answer the call to make a difference in the world.

“Class of 2021, together, we have crossed the finish line at this juncture for our journey and can now celebrate as champions. Let us continue to always be champions, empowering ourselves to be part of the solutions to the world’s crisis,” he encouraged his fellow graduates. “Let us work hard, always striving for our best each day, never forgetting the people who continually sacrifice for us and our God who has blessed each of us to be powerful beyond measure.”

Acknowledging the many adversities which they have endured over the past four semesters, Richards described his generation as one that is oftentimes unsure of their true potential, a generation that has lived through ravaging storms, a category five hurricane, and are now living through a pandemic that has brought the world to its knees.

“However, despite it all, here we are over 200 of us, persevering against insurmountable odds, powerful beyond measure indeed,” he stated.

Richard pointed that when he entered the gates of the country’s main tertiary institution in 2019, it did not dawn on him or any of his fellow graduates, that their college experience would come to a screeching halt only after one semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As young people, we often feel invincible, unstoppable, and free. But none of that mattered in March 2021,” he stated. “While at times, it often felt like some bad horror movie that we all hoped we could walk away from. Sadly, it was not a movie. We experienced this ourselves. And sad to say, there are students all over the world who are still experiencing this.”

While emphasizing that recommencing face to face classes in September 2020 was the easiest, in the moment of hardship, he was reminded of the words of J.K Rowling which state “you will never truly know yourself or the strength of your relationships until both have been tested by adversity. Such knowledge is a true gift.”

“We have been tried and tested and indeed continue to show we are powerful beyond measure…I have learned throughout my tenure at DSC, that adversity makes you stronger. That staying with the fights increases fortitude, and that diligent, consistent effort has success as a reward,” Richard stressed.

He expressed gratitude to the administration, lecturers, staff and friends of the DSC, as well as his family members and God who he credited immensely for his success.

Richard also placed on record his gratitude to the Government of Dominica for affording the opportunity of tertiary education, tuition-free “for all of us in this graduating class.”