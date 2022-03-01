2022 calypso season went very well amidst ‘desperate’ times says calypso association

Despite the constraints and desperate times due to covid-19 and other restrictions, the 2022 calypso season went “very well” the Dominica Calypso Association’s (DCA) has stated.

The journey into the world of virtual entertainment had its share of confusion in some cases but according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DCA, it was a steep learning curve that was well negotiated.

Emmanuel “Haxey” Salamat said his team worked hard alongside many calypsonians who sacrificed to make this season the great success it turned out to be.

“This success is not measured in bank notes but rather in our ability to negotiate the many pitfalls and troubles adequately enough in order to successfully bring the art form to the people who know that there is no carnival without calypso,” he said.

He said the association did not accomplish this alone as sponsors both big and small played their part in continuing to support their efforts and noted that the new sponsors who came on board “spoke volumes” and sent a message to the observers that “nothing can kill the emancipative voice of the art form.”

“Kudos to all the media who were with us,” Salamat added “This is how far we reached this season and we can only hope that it is a sign that the future is bright. With our patrons, media and public we spoke the same language.”

Special mention was made of Mas Camp for pioneering the virtual experience of online calypso to the masses. He valso thanked the police for their support as well as The Evergreen Hotel.

“We dug deep and persevered. This is what resilience is all about. There will be debate and there will be complaints but one can never please everyone,” the DCA PRO added. He apologized to “those who have a genuine reason to complain” and sought their understanding of “the mammoth task that the DCA set out to accomplish.”

The PRO congratulated the new Virtual Monarch, Tasha P on her success and thanked all the calypsonians for their patience and tolerance.

“We were all in this thing together and we worked it out. We are all winners,” he stated.