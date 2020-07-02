21 Dominican students graduate from Monroe College

21 students from Dominica have graduated from Monroe College, in New York.

Monroe College, a national leader in educating urban and international students, on Thursday issued a press release congratulating the students who participated in the Virtual Commencement which was held on June 17th to celebrate the academic achievements of its exceptional Class of 2020.

More than 2,400 students representing 67 countries graduated from Monroe during the Virtual Commencement. The 21 Dominicans among the Class of 2020 are: Anisha Whitney Celestine Anthony; Marcie Auguiste; Tricia Augustine; Melinda Austrie; Tallia Celestine; Jeannel David; Lyndelle Felix; Kersha Floissac; Nyron George; Petula Green; Tonie Grell; Dernissa James; Sharlyn John-Rose; Keisha Joseph; Vernent Joseph; Shanice Massicot; Erica McCoy; Jerlyn St. Hilaire; Eber Thomas; Marissa Thomas; and Marcia Xavier.

Plans to hold the Monroe Commencement at Radio City Music Hall in the heart of New York City had to be changed to a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so proud of our students from Dominica and wish them every success as they begin the next chapter in their journey, whether that means returning to Monroe for an advanced degree or starting their careers,” said Marc Jerome, President of Monroe College.

Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson opened the Virtual Commencement and, with his relaxed style and witty banter, made it clear to graduates and their guests that this would be unlike any other college graduation. Other celebrities making an appearance during the event included renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson, former professional baseball player Carlos Peña, as well as popular recording artists Sean Paul, Ne-Yo, and Christina Milian.

President Jerome added: “Our Virtual Commencement was an incredible event unlike any other in the College’s 87-year history. It had all the great joy, pride, and tears we are used to seeing at Radio City, with a few surprise celebrity guests added to make it truly memorable for our graduates and their families.”

In addition to students from Dominica, the U.S. and its territories, sizable contingents from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, China, Dominican Republic, India, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia participating in the Class of 2020 Commencement ceremonies.

The College’s three-semester academic calendar enables Monroe students to earn 45 or more college credits per year (compared to the 30 credits college students typically earn per year at other institutions). That means that many of this year’s graduates earned their Bachelor’s degree in three years or their Associate degree in less than two years.

ABOUT MONROE COLLEGE

Founded in 1933, Monroe College is a recognized leader in urban and international education. The College is proud of its innovative programs to increase college access, affordability, and completion outcomes, especially among first-generation students.

Monroe educates close to 7,000 students each year, offering Certificate, Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs from New York campuses in the Bronx and New Rochelle, as well as in the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia. Students may also pursue degree programs through Monroe Online.

Programs are offered through Schools of Allied Health Professions, Business & Accounting, Criminal Justice, Education, Hospitality Management, Information Technology, and Nursing, as well as through its King Graduate School. Liberal arts and continuing education programs are also available. For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroecollege.edu.