22-year-old murder-accused granted bail

Just about one week after 22-year-old Garry Thomas of Petite Savanne was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Stalkly Antoine of the same community, bail has been granted to the accused in the sum of $300,00.00.

It is alleged that on September 26, 2021, at Ravine Shall, Petite Savanne, Thomas inflicted stab wounds to the body of Antoine which resulted in his death.

Following the incident, Thomas surrendered himself to the investigating officer at the Grand Bay police station and he was later brought before Magistrate Pearl Williams on October 4, 2021, at the Grand Bay Magistrate court where the charge was read.

Since murder is an indictable offense–expected to be heard at the High Court before a Judge and jury– the accused was not required to enter a plea.

Attorney-at-Law Joshua Francis, who represents Thomas, had informed Dominica News Online (DNO) that he would be making an application to the High court for bail on behalf of his client.

DNO has since received a copy of the High Court document granting bail to the accused with two sureties each demonstrating in respect of the means, realizable assets to the value of EC$150,000.00.

As past of his bail conditions, Thomas is to report to the Grand Bay police station twice weekly, every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and he is prohibited from leaving the jurisdiction of the Court unless he first applies for and obtains from the High Court, permission to do so.

Additionally, the accused must not interfere with any of the Prosecution witnesses related to this matter. Failure to comply with any of the bail conditions will result in his bail being revoked.

The matter is adjourned to January 24, 2022, for preliminary inquiry.