22-year-old murder-accused granted bail

Just about one week after 22-year-old Garry Thomas of Petite Savanne was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Stalkly Antoine of the same community, bail has been granted to the accused in the sum of $300,00.00.
It is alleged that on September 26, 2021, at Ravine Shall, Petite Savanne, Thomas inflicted stab wounds to the body of Antoine which resulted in his death.
Following the incident, Thomas surrendered himself to the investigating officer at the Grand Bay police station and he was later brought before Magistrate Pearl Williams on October 4, 2021, at the Grand Bay Magistrate court where the charge was read.
Since murder is an indictable offense–expected to be heard at the High Court before a Judge and jury– the accused was not required to enter a plea.
Attorney-at-Law Joshua Francis, who represents Thomas, had informed Dominica News Online (DNO) that he would be making an application to the High court for bail on behalf of his client.
DNO has since received a copy of the High Court document granting bail to the accused with two sureties each demonstrating in respect of the means, realizable assets to the value of EC$150,000.00.
As past of his bail conditions, Thomas is to report to the Grand Bay police station twice weekly, every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and he is prohibited from leaving the jurisdiction of the Court unless he first applies for and obtains from the High Court, permission to do so.
Additionally, the accused must not interfere with any of the Prosecution witnesses related to this matter. Failure to comply with any of the bail conditions will result in his bail being revoked.
The matter is adjourned to January 24, 2022, for preliminary inquiry.
12 Comments
The system stinks. Its very sad for the family, to kill someone’s brother, son, uncle cousin and maybe a father and the person is still in the morgue and the killer is out on bail. He is walking around with blood all over his hands and a big M on his shoulders.
We do not even know of the circumstances or facts of the case but we are so smart that we must comment about not getting bail and things that we can not decide because we do not know about the facts of the matter. It is sad for both families but I say and still say that we know nothing of the circumstances and facts of what happened on that day.
We must stop being judgemental especially when we do not know the facts. If we want to know, we should go and listen when the matter is being called. I am not condoning any form of violence far less for someone to die. But unless we get the facts, we should desist from making those judge, jury, executioner comments. The families are in pain because we know that the community is tightly knitted. The families may have been close too. Who knows?
Spare the loved ones of those comments. Let us wait for the facts. Unless you were probably there and saw it all. Your comments are so without facts.
The person was arrested and charged. The police must have evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to take these steps. We, the public, don’t have to have the evidence. That is the job of the police who obviously believe that they have the perpetrator.
Your argument that people are commenting without knowing what happened is inconsequential. That’s just a specious argument.
As usual your ……. knows no bounds. ” The police must have evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.” Are you serious? Do even think these things out ? And please remember just because the police charges someone doesn’t mean that they’re automatically guilty.
The advantage is that the lawyer and the accused are in close contact with each other on the matter during court proceedings, keeping his lawyer updated and his lawyer keeping the accused informed of the next step. That is much better as opposed to the accused sitting in a dock without his lawyer close up to him to talk to.
What you have written is what one finds in soiled baby pampers. What strings did you pull to purchase the useless certificate you always boast about? Seriously now, were you senselessly drunk when you wrote this foolishness?
I said I rather the American system where the accused is standing or sitting next to his lawyer in court during court proceedings whereby they can confer with each other as opposed to our English system where the accused is sitting in a dock in the court room away from his lawyer who sits at the table. Do you find anything wrong in what I said? Or you are just trying to hit on me because I am a CPA and you are not? One thing I will say is that you cannot take my degrees from me no matter how hard you try. And next time you write about something, it is not, “as it was” but, “as if it was”. You keep writing bad English. Try and get a good command of the English language. You wont succeed on me no matter how hard you try. You are just another useless UWP acolyte.
I am proud of my degrees that you cannot take away from me. I was only comparing the the justice system in America to our English Justice system back home but, you found I was talking garbage. Just as our lawyers go to court dressed with gowns, lawyers in America go to court dressed in suit and tie which I prefer better. Am I still talking soiled baby pampers that you may be wearing? And that piece was just a continuation of my very first piece that I wrote..
Dem justices back home need to stop watching American Television where people commit murder in America and are granted bail next day. Too, too much American Television. When I was growing up a little boy in Dominica, people who committed murder were locked up until their case ended and were sentenced to either life in prison or an appointment with the hang man. Some of the convicts even get supervised community work to do for their crimes, something never heard of back then. Again, watching American TV. Don’t get me wrong, doing community work for small crimes is no problem but it appears that the justice system back home today is based on the American justice system and no more on the Westminster model. Soon, our lawyers will be going to court in suit and tie, no more wearing gowns to court. One thing I do like about the American justice system is that the accused is standing in court next to his lawyer and not in a dock as we have back home. There is a good advantage to that.
Dominica is a pariah country. This is a country where you can stab a fellow human being to death in the presence of witnesses, arrested ,then get bail almost instantaneously.
The magistrate who granted bail bears no blame. The laws have to be changed. This is where activism and advocacy would help. SMDH.
Stop talking and running your mouth for years and act. Action speaks louder than words. That nonsense you keep talking holds no water. You want to instigate something but nobody is a fool like you. Try it and you will find out. Try talking that nonsense in America. and wait for your backlash.
My view of the granting of bail to those accused of murder, differ from that of many people. I dont believe that it is good for the family of the deceased or the one who committed the crime.
While one is innocent until proven guilty, the message that is being sent to many criminals is basically that one can kill and walk the street in quick time. Even while on bail an accused life could be at risk as well..!! The family of the deceased even before burying the dead, have to live with an accused already walking the street…How do they feel??? It must be heart wrenching!!!
This practice i think needs to be quickly altered!!!