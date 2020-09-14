3000 people to benefit from COVID-19 Social Cash Transfer Programme

Applications are now open for the Social Cash Transfers Assistance Programme which is intended to help vulnerable individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme is being implemented by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors Security and Dominicans with Disabilities with the support of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). It is funded by the UK Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office and WFP.

The objective of the programme is to provide temporary income support to eligible vulnerable individuals and families who have experienced a loss or reduction of income and consumption due the negative impacts of COVID-19 quarantines, curfews and shutdowns.

“The programme is designed to help address basic needs including food, health, education and other necessities,” states an announcement from the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors Security and Dominicans with Disabilities

Three thousand (3000) people, 2000 of whom are automatically registered under the Public Assistant Programme (PAP), are to benefit from the programme. These PAP beneficiaries will be automatically included in the programme. They will receive two top-ups of 225 EC dollars for a period of two months for a total value of $450 EC.

“The top-ups will be given on the same day and through the same payment channels of the regular delivery of PAP benefits (e.g. bank transfers, cheques or cash),” the announcement said. The the groups that are being assisted in this programme are eligible senior citizens (between the age of 60 and 69), persons with disabilities who are not registered on the PAP and are not receiving other types of financial support and other vulnerable groups as approved by the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica including eligible fisherfolks and/or fish vendors and small craft vendors and/or producers.

The groups must meet one or more of the following qualifying conditions:

Be ineligible to receive assistance under other COVID-19 response programmes including the Employee and Small Business Programme, the Self-Employed Individual Grant Assistance, the Agriculture Crop and Livestock Support and the Direct Farm Support Cash Grant

Not be receiving financial support through other social assistance programmes

Priority will be given to applicants who, in addition to the conditions above, meet other eligibility criteria including number of dependents and family composition, the total family income and other vulnerabilities (e.g. gender, social status, disability and age).

Persons can apply via on-site registration, on the phone or through an online application form.

Applicants will be expected to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing measures during the registration process.

“Applicants will need to wear their facemask at all times and have their hands sanitised,” the announcement states. “While we will try to expedite the registration process as much as possible, it is recommended that applicants bring at least a snack and drinking water.”

The statement continues, “ In order to avoid large crowds gathering at the registration points, you are encouraged to come back at a later time if the registration lines are too long, to visit another council/constituency registration point or to use other registration methods described below (phone and online).”

Applicants who wish to register by phone are asked to call the hotline numbers and speak to an operator who will collect their information on the phone: Tel. 616 3473, Tel. 613 7325, Tel. 612 8420, Tel. 612 8446. Phone lines are open Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 17:00, from the 14th to the 25th of September (inclusive). Applicants will need to provide details of a form of identification, if available. They will also need to provide the contact information of an official who can verify their application (full name, a telephone number and her/his email address).

Recommended officials for that purpose include:

Village Council personnel (Chairman / Clerk)

Justice of the Peace

Social Welfare Officer

School Teacher or Principal

Pastor

Nurse

The process and requirements of verification are the same as the other forms of registration (on-site and phone). In the online registration form you will be required to upload a picture of your identification document, if available, and to provide the contact information of an official who can verify your application (full name, a telephone number and her/his email address).

Recommended officials for that aspect of the registration are:

Once the registration process is completed, applicants will be scored according to the eligibility criteria and vulnerabilities described previously. The most vulnerable individuals and families identified through this process will be first verified through their nominated official.

“This could take up to 1-2 weeks,” the announcement said. “If the verification process is successful, selected beneficiaries will be informed and included into the programme. Non selected beneficiaries will also be notified of the results of the selection process.”

Applicants can also register online at the following link:socialprogramme.dominica.gov.dm