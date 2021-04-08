37 residences being built for Wesley families being displaced by international airport

Construction of thirty-seven (37) residences for families that will be directly affected by the International Airport project is ongoing on the Joe Burton site in Wesley.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, along with other cabinet ministers, visited the site on Wednesday.
“We are here now on the Joe Burton site, we are building some 37 residences for families that would be directly affected by the construction of the airport,” the Prime Minister said.
He added “The interested part is that all of the 37 homes are being built by local contractors…so this is a major plus especially in these times, they are all being assisted in one way or the other to ensure that they maintain the high quality of the construction.”
Prime Minister Skerrit thanked Montreal Management Consultants Est. (MMCE) for their partnership on this project.
He said the International Airport project is a major project and advised local contractors to make proper use of the money earned from the project.
“Re-invest and invest the funds and to build their capacity, buy equipment and tools that are necessary for construction,” Skerrit said.“This is a major contract for all of them who are involved and I am hoping that they can use it as a springboard.”
12 Comments
“Construction of thirty-seven (37) residences for families that will be directly affected by the International Airport project is ongoing on the Joe Burton site in Wesley.”(Roosevelt Skerrit).
Roosevelt, you keep saying you are building houses on the “Joe Burton site in Wesley!
Let me inform you that the location where you keep referring to as Joe Burton, is just about where we played as children in the bush.
That location is known to us as “Shi..ng Street,” it is in the area over the old St. Andrews School, to the South East of there is the Mambrie River.
So, let it be known the area between Poor Man Conner and where the houses are built to the old ones of us is actually called “Shi..ing Street”, or Shi. Street: and I can tell that for certain, because in the bushes around there someone tried to chop off my head when I was a kid!
I wrote about that in my book!
For your information Roosevelt if anyone knows the geographic areas of Wesley that person have to be born there; and so I shall not hesitate to tell you when we speak of Joe, and Burton, we will have to remind you that is precisely where Edison James, and the UWP was building the International Airport!
You know the one that you and a certain man I thought was your father shut it down.
I know Rosie Douglas could not perform magic eh!
But Chichi does; and I hear him gave you him bag of magic, and a magic wand eh, so may dat is waht you gat changing the geography of Wesley.
Mr. Chichi Son!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
I must find out who is Chichi son, cause I doh know eh!
BOOM,we do not need your kind to be a fan of DLP.You have just discovered % cannot read and understand,typical UWP.UNCLE Linton is no different.
@boom
Thank You!!!
You are correct.
Ask him about how many Chinese he have building his wall around his 2 acre farm in Morne Daniel. Quite a few i have noticed. NOT ONE DOMINICAN! Dominicans are fools more and more i realize we have no interest in our nation. We have allowed this man and his friends to just take control of our self respect and integrity. 37 workers yaya hooray, lets now have a grand parade. All of these workers should vote you all out. it is a crying shame.
Look at MMC at work!
Is dat a foundation wall?
This is a new development people…..is there a consultant? Is the ministry of works doing supervision?
Is planning department visiting the site at all?
People of wesley….. you proud of your park rep?
MMCE, this foreign business entity, has a no bid contract arrangement with the Skerit-led DLP government to build almost everything public on the island. The local contractors get just token jobs just to ward off justifiable criticisms from concerned patriots. While MMCE’s personnel turning billionaires our local contractors harely turn hundred-naires.
We can judge a country from its social policies, trust in government and the effectiveness of its justice system. The present state of all three categories is a damning indictment of this visionless regime. Concrete and Steel seem to be their only talking point.
They are the same people that distribute the CBI money all over the world. Also I told all you how this scheme works, Skerrit asks them to build a house. For illustrations purposes they invoice the government EC$350,000 for the house. In reality the house only cost MMCE $150,000 to built. That leaves $200,000 which is probably split equally between them and the PM. Simple…
Sooooo.. the “interest[ing] thing is that there are FINALLY dominicans working on these projects?!?!
You (Skerrit) look for praises for employing 37 Dominicans? Are you a financial consultant Skerrit? Find you are out of order to tell people how to spend their money before employing me. We employ you, but can we tell you how to spend your money?Respect our people.
You are out of order. Is it because you yourself have many financial consultants?Don’t know how i would stand quiet and let you advice me on anything…You lie so much, i would answer you Skerrit.
I still do not believe that this project is for an international airport, and time will tell…
Have anyone seen the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment? Who did it? When?
What is wrong with the site chosen by the UWP?
Time Will Tell…!
% i am no fan of this brutal DLP administration but i think you got a little mix-up here, the article didn’t say 37 Dominicans were employed, it said 37 residence, meaning houses were being built for displaced Dominicans because of the so called airport that is to be built, i myself doubt that any airport is going to be built, an airport is a serious project, its not like adding a flushing toilet to someone wooden house, alot of information is lacking, this dlp government lies for fun so lets see where this is going.