37 residences being built for Wesley families being displaced by international airport

Construction of thirty-seven (37) residences for families that will be directly affected by the International Airport project is ongoing on the Joe Burton site in Wesley.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, along with other cabinet ministers, visited the site on Wednesday.

“We are here now on the Joe Burton site, we are building some 37 residences for families that would be directly affected by the construction of the airport,” the Prime Minister said.

He added “The interested part is that all of the 37 homes are being built by local contractors…so this is a major plus especially in these times, they are all being assisted in one way or the other to ensure that they maintain the high quality of the construction.”

Prime Minister Skerrit thanked Montreal Management Consultants Est. (MMCE) for their partnership on this project.

He said the International Airport project is a major project and advised local contractors to make proper use of the money earned from the project.

“Re-invest and invest the funds and to build their capacity, buy equipment and tools that are necessary for construction,” Skerrit said.“This is a major contract for all of them who are involved and I am hoping that they can use it as a springboard.”