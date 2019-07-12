$4 million needed for December completion of Cathedral renovation project

The Roseau Cathedral Renovation Project, which started in 2013, is “nearing completion” says Fr. Nigel Karam, Dean of the Roseau Cathedral.

“While it is nearing completion, funds are still needed. There are events annually to raise funds” Karam said at a news conference held on Wednesday to launch the 2019 Family Fun Day, one of the fundraising events for the project.

So far, the church has raised $8 million and still needs $4 million for completion.

Fr. Karam said that the Cathedral is completely covered but there are still finishing touches to be added to the roofing and that is expected to be completed by the end of July.

He added that although the damage caused by Hurricane Maria was “fairly extensive”, most of the work is already done and what is left is mainly the cleaning and redoing of the floors which were completely damaged by the weather conditions. The majority of the tiles on the roof however, remained in place and proved to be resilient.

It is hoped that the work will be completed by December and that Christmas Mass will be held at the Cathedral. Fr. Karam suggested that even if the building is not completely furnished, a generator and chairs could be used. He said he hopes that this will at least give the people a boost of inspiration and encouragement.

He revealed that they have also received extensive donations from other catholic agencies but Fr. Karam nonetheless urges the public to donate and contribute.

“While we get help from the public, it is still ours and it reflects us. A cathedral is a national monument and even in larger cities it is very important” the Catholic priest pointed out.

The Roseau Cathedral is one of the largest in the English Speaking Caribbean and a major tourist attraction.