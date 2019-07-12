$4 million needed for December completion of Cathedral renovation project

The Roseau Cathedral Renovation Project, which started in 2013, is “nearing completion” says Fr. Nigel Karam, Dean of the Roseau Cathedral.
“While it is nearing completion, funds are still needed. There are events annually to raise funds” Karam said at a news conference held on Wednesday to launch the 2019 Family Fun Day, one of the fundraising events for the project.
So far, the church has raised $8 million and still needs $4 million for completion.
Fr. Karam said that the Cathedral is completely covered but there are still finishing touches to be added to the roofing and that is expected to be completed by the end of July.
He added that although the damage caused by Hurricane Maria was “fairly extensive”, most of the work is already done and what is left is mainly the cleaning and redoing of the floors which were completely damaged by the weather conditions. The majority of the tiles on the roof however, remained in place and proved to be resilient.
It is hoped that the work will be completed by December and that Christmas Mass will be held at the Cathedral. Fr. Karam suggested that even if the building is not completely furnished, a generator and chairs could be used. He said he hopes that this will at least give the people a boost of inspiration and encouragement.
He revealed that they have also received extensive donations from other catholic agencies but Fr. Karam nonetheless urges the public to donate and contribute.
“While we get help from the public, it is still ours and it reflects us. A cathedral is a national monument and even in larger cities it is very important” the Catholic priest pointed out.
The Roseau Cathedral is one of the largest in the English Speaking Caribbean and a major tourist attraction.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
Read btween the lines, the guy isn’t sleeping. It’s election time and he is hearing of how generous the party is; although they have been given millions for this that could’av built a new church by now, he is throwing a ‘strategic’ unnecessarily childish time-line out there as ‘code word’ to Skeritt before campaign money finish. Everyone wants a piece of campaign money. Head makes books, or as the old folks say ‘Head Make Book’. Just watch and see how it works.
All the people commenting are the same ones who have not given a penny. The collection of the last week is always said in church on Sunday, and trust me it is not anything to shout about. Catholics are not required to tithe but instead give a free will offering, on average I would say $5.
Catholics don’t pay tithe then? Pass the offering plate.
What a symbol of shame, when the Church is removed from its materialism, and placed where it really should be , in the HEART, then and only then some of us will come to the realization that structures don’t ever make a man/woman a better being. The Indoctrination of a group of Colonial People lacking Spiritual knowledge, looks very well entrenched in Dominica. No wonder theres so much HATE in all its forms on Nature Island.
Best they had just build a new church. How many millions spent on that roof now? How many years is it taking?
If the country was doing well and people had disposable income dont you guys think Catholics would put much more money in collection. Why would other denominations want thier tax money spent on a church they do not belong to? Vatican have enough money to pay people for children those priest molesting. If they had stopped stopped that long possi would have a cathedral also by now. Karam it does not have to be completed by December. The building is just a building thats it. The people is the church and where they gather to worship does matter. Stop trying squeeze water out of stone to meet an unnecessary timeline.
Complete waste of money as God does not dwell in buildings! These things simply serve the vanity of man, in the name of God! Jesus Christ would have given that money to the poor while he preached outdoors on the mountains, in the fields, on the beaches, and in people’s homes!
Skerrit has 72 million on hand for election,let him give the money,hope the people do not,Skerrit has bought all the priests.
Last election i hear it was 29 million. Millions upon millions passing through Dominica daily but it only touches certain hands. Put the church in the CBI program.
Very interesting. Since there is so much confidence that the cathedral will be completed by year end, it seems some people know something. We might hear of a cheque being offered sooner or later.
the vatican should give a cool out for that amount
So many people still left with their houses uncovered and many more in need, and allu talking about all that money for Church?
I not saying doh rebuild the spot, but that can wait my brother!
Maybe they don’t know how to manage money or is me that doesn’t understand, But all that money shouldnt be needed
The Boston Globe outlined the pontiff’s effort to internationalize the Vatican’s financial management by firing its all-Italian Vatican Financial Information Authority Board. He immediately replaced the officials with representatives from Singapore, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States.
This marked a turning point in what was called Pope Francis’ “honesty and transparency” campaign – a campaign that wasn’t taken seriously until this point.
But with the officials’ termination, people began to take heed of Francis’ actions. The pontiff also made the bank’s financial, transfer, and operational statements public. According to a May 29, 2015, article in Reuters , for the fiscal year 2014, the Vatican Bank reported about $76 million in net profit – more than 20 times the $3.16 million reported for the previous year.
https://www.nasdaq.com/article/how-much-money-does-the-vatican-have-cm500605
How Much Money Does the Vatican Have: What We Do Know
We know:
The Vatican Bank manages $64 billion of assets on behalf of its 17,400 customers, according to a Dec. 5, 2014, article in International Business Times .
The bank owns $764 million in equity.
The bank keeps gold reserves worth over $20 million with the U.S. Federal Reserve.
While these numbers may not seem like much in the way of information transparency from such a large and reputedly mysterious institution, until a few years ago, not even these kinds of cut-and-dry statements were available to the public.
However, upon his succession as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s replacement (who resigned in the wake of a scandal involving leaked documents and money transfers to America to pay for priests’ sex abuse trials), Pope Francis set about establishing widespread fiscal reform. A June 5, 2014, article in The Boston Globe…