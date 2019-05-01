40th regular meeting of CARICOM Heads Conference

The Fortieth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was held at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia 3-5, July 2019 under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Allen Chastanet.

CARICOM integration journey a standard bearer – SG

In setting the tone for the 40th CARICOM Heads of Government Summit which opened in Saint Lucia on Wednesday, 3 July, Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, said that CARICOM’s journey is recognised as the standard bearer by other developing countries seeking to build their own regional integration arrangements.

Promote citizen security to shore CARICOM scocieties’ resilience – UNSG

In connecting the growth in frequency and severity of climate-related disasters to the intensifying of risks to families and to development, the UNSG outlined measures to address these issues urgently.

