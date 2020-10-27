52 years later, Dominica Freedom Party charts a way forward

Just over five decades ago, a group of Dominicans, called the Freedom Fighters which included the late Dame Mary Eugenia Charles came together in July 1968, to oppose the passage of the Seditious and Undesirable Publication Bill termed by Ms. Charles the “Hush Your Mouth Bill”.
In August of the said year, they went around the country to educate the people and collected signatures to present to the Government as further opposition to the passage of the Bill.
In September 1968, the group held a demonstration in Roseau and presented the signatures to the Government which stopped the passage of the said Bill. On Thursday 10th October 1968, The Freedom Fighters and the National Democratic Movement came together to form the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).
The new political movement contested its first general elections in 1970 and served as the official Opposition from 1970 to 1980. The party secured a landslide victory at the polls in the 1980 general elections and served in government for three (3) consecutive terms from 1980 to 1995. The DFP served in Opposition from 1995 to 2000 and formed part of a coalition government with the Dominica Labour Party from 2000 to 2005, having won only two (2) seats in the 2000 general elections.
Years later, the party which recently celebrated its 52nd anniversary says they are planning their way forward, honoring their vision to attain sustainable socio–economic growth and development aimed at bringing prosperity to all Dominicans.
“Over the years, we have been known for our legacy of integrity. We have been a party that managed the country in the interest of the people and not in the interest of the leaders and ministers. The country was managed for the people and that quality, that good political governance, honest leadership, that was the greatest factor that resulted in the progress that Dominica made,” leader of the DFP Kent Vital said in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).
According to him, on accomplishing such a huge milestone, the party is calling on all Dominicans to understand where we are, to look back at what the DFP did, and make that determination to bring back that kind of leadership.
“That is what we are appealing to all Dominicans; we can bring our country back from the brink,” Vital stated. “Our country is on the brink and we are facing an economic disaster and it is not just because of Covid, it was one that was already in the making and that disaster that we are about to face. It shouldn’t have been so if there were better governance, honest government, honest leadership, leadership of integrity.”
The party’s leader further noted that in the coming years, the DFP will once again look to draw upon the talents of skilled workers to build a better Dominica.
“The freedom party was known to value people for what they can bring to the table, value them for the gift and not determine just because you support a certain political party that we cannot work with and there are many examples of that,” Vital said. “There are many Dominicans at home and abroad who have capabilities, they are being trained, they have worked overseas, they have experience, there are many of them we can look to and say let’s bring our talents together to build a better Dominica. But this is not happening right now and we need to get to a place where that happens once again where we can use all of our skills and much of our skills are out.”
Recognizing the contribution that party has made to the country, the DFP leader said, “We are once again at a stage where the island is in need of that kind of leadership” and highlighted the DFP’s redoubling of its efforts to rebuild and unite the Dominican people.
“We are doing that, we will be building our constituency branches, we will be democratizing the party and ensure that all our organs are rebuilt, all our constituency branches and district branches are rebuilt,” Vital declared. “We are going to be putting our policies out there. We will discuss with the people and instill in them that there can be a better way . It doesn’t have to be [to] sell passports. It can be that we can use our creativity and build a strong economy and a society that is cohesive and protects our environment for the benefit of our children.”
He encouraged the party’s supporters to not lose sight of the vision.
12 Comments
Jonathan,as usual making yourself a JACKA.You have stayed away from Dominica too long.The DFP came to power in 1980 with the help of the DLP.The DLP supporters turned to DFP,when PJ tried to introduce 2 bills in the house.Where was UWP?.Where did UWP come?Who are they?Dominica is LABOUR COUNTRY.YoungLow go do some homework.
The DFP brought this dessert experience on themselves when they allowed hatred for the UWP to so fill them, that they chose to go to bed with the Labor regime. Look at the mess that Britain is in today, because they allowed hatred for immigrants to drive them to the edge of the precipice. I blame Skerritt for what’s going on in the country, but I also blame the DFP. Look at president Charlo, he brought discord to the country and since then has been looking out for number one, himself. Charles Saverin doesn’t care about the DFP any more as his cup overflows. The same issues he helped oust PJ for, he is head of. Labour rose up again like the phoenix from the ashes, but DFP is in the labasse of Dominica politics and there is where it should remain for what it has wrought on Wytikubuli.
Mr. Leader of DFP why cant you all dissolve this DFP and form a unity party together with the UWP and others and bring all heads and efforts together to eliminate this reigning corrupt regime? Come together, decide in new leadership and work with the people at home and abroad to cast these JUDASES out. Period.
The story of Lazarus comes to mind, in reality, Lazarus was not physically Dead, but a walking Dead, Spiritually Dead he was. The DFP, with mr Edward Scobie as their Nerve center, created Dominica’ first Conservative Party, with Ms Charles as leader. Their pinnacle was standing with Evil grandmaster Ronald Reagan to put back Grenada into post Slavery Colonialism. The young aspiring DFP chair, should fortify his self with the History of the past 52yrs, some of it will surely make him cringe. In retrospect, the DFP made the life of Mr Leblanc pure Hell politically, Dominica didn’t even have a Radio station then, a very vulnerable Island that was hijacked by the Cunning Legal and intellectual prowess of the up and coming DFP. The UWP of today, mirror the DFP of yesteryear, the only difference? they the UWP, dosen’t have the fire power the DFP had then. Some say in her last days, Ms Charles was very Deflated, looking back on the part she played in History together with the DFP. Pah bon
When I listened to the Minister of health. Telling us how the government gave M.M.C our passport to sell.MMC sold them and kept the money and government still owe the same MMC.I screamed “WHAT.”
This could not happen under my DFP.
We must face the reality folks.
The UWP lost how many election against this DLP?
How many times the UWP failed to corporate with others?
Refused to take good advised?
Truth must be told. The DFP have a much better chance attracting DLP and UWP voters than the UWP can . Let’s be honest with ourselves people.
There are voters who haven’t vote since the DFP haven’t run. What does that tell us.?
How quickly you forgot. The DFP joined forces with the Labor party to remove the UWP from office. Since then the golden boy of the DFP, Charles Saverin, doesn’t care about anyone else except his cup which over flows. Why don’t you look to President Charlo to help you regain your glory. He owes the DFP big time, except Skerritt has him under his thumb.
Can I just ask a simple question here how comes the DLP is corrupt but the previous party’s and the current opposition is not corrupt. You know once you Dominicans make your minds up despite seeing things with your own eyes that is it my friend. I believe that every man would full his pocket first and the rest will be shared. Bon give Linton a chance even his head he would fill with money it have plenty space to put money. Alle sukway sac zor last zor van chebon zor. All of you like some artoneys that are broke on Skeritt back allyou are and like talking to much that is why you don’t have people coming to you for business don’t blame people blame yourself. If you can full people about your gender what else can you do, It is sickening that such a small population is so devided or as you put it corrupted
Kent i need you to begin to find pertinent, honorable, intelligent, innovative minds that compliment your vision and leadership of the party. Only then will DFP be taken seriously. Many do not want either DLP nor UWP. If you are able to find some people who will work with you for the long term betterment of our nation and not just for their personal gain, people who will actively engage the people and execute various community activities, then DFP can be on top again. But for now we do not know who the other members are apart from yourself, boston, and michael astaphan.
Truth be told, the Dominica Freedom Party is practically DEAD as this point in time. Most things are possible but it will take a near miracle to revive this party to its former glory.
United we stand-Divided we fall. The country needs unity, at this point in time, more than ever before.
Let’s all put our collective energies, forces and brain power together to fight the forces corruption, thievery, injustice, victimization, opacity that have a stranglehold on the country.
The account of the integrity history of the DFP and its future plans are now more critical for the support and development of Dominica’s’ democracy , society and economy..
Ken my brother you are a true patriotic leader but like I have said before all these different political parties on a small island like ours just shows how divided we still are after all these years of so called independence. Time to put differences aside and unite under one umbrella to fight this corrupt regime called the DLP. Lets how leadership and vision if we really are leaders.
All this nostalgia with the now defunct Freedom Party (FreeLab) is meaningless in the whole scheme of things at this point in our history. I am a Freedomite at heart but have accepted that those glory days are over because we are in a new era. Those old days are gone and can only serve to give us guidance as a point of reference of what used to be and can be. Time to join forces as a unit and fight the oppressors from Beruit, Lebanon to Roseau via Vielle Casse and Posse (The purple Turtle Gang). Unity is Strength!