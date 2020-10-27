52 years later, Dominica Freedom Party charts a way forward

Just over five decades ago, a group of Dominicans, called the Freedom Fighters which included the late Dame Mary Eugenia Charles came together in July 1968, to oppose the passage of the Seditious and Undesirable Publication Bill termed by Ms. Charles the “Hush Your Mouth Bill”.

In August of the said year, they went around the country to educate the people and collected signatures to present to the Government as further opposition to the passage of the Bill.

In September 1968, the group held a demonstration in Roseau and presented the signatures to the Government which stopped the passage of the said Bill. On Thursday 10th October 1968, The Freedom Fighters and the National Democratic Movement came together to form the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).

The new political movement contested its first general elections in 1970 and served as the official Opposition from 1970 to 1980. The party secured a landslide victory at the polls in the 1980 general elections and served in government for three (3) consecutive terms from 1980 to 1995. The DFP served in Opposition from 1995 to 2000 and formed part of a coalition government with the Dominica Labour Party from 2000 to 2005, having won only two (2) seats in the 2000 general elections.

Years later, the party which recently celebrated its 52nd anniversary says they are planning their way forward, honoring their vision to attain sustainable socio–economic growth and development aimed at bringing prosperity to all Dominicans.

“Over the years, we have been known for our legacy of integrity. We have been a party that managed the country in the interest of the people and not in the interest of the leaders and ministers. The country was managed for the people and that quality, that good political governance, honest leadership, that was the greatest factor that resulted in the progress that Dominica made,” leader of the DFP Kent Vital said in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).

According to him, on accomplishing such a huge milestone, the party is calling on all Dominicans to understand where we are, to look back at what the DFP did, and make that determination to bring back that kind of leadership.

“That is what we are appealing to all Dominicans; we can bring our country back from the brink,” Vital stated. “Our country is on the brink and we are facing an economic disaster and it is not just because of Covid, it was one that was already in the making and that disaster that we are about to face. It shouldn’t have been so if there were better governance, honest government, honest leadership, leadership of integrity.”

The party’s leader further noted that in the coming years, the DFP will once again look to draw upon the talents of skilled workers to build a better Dominica.

“The freedom party was known to value people for what they can bring to the table, value them for the gift and not determine just because you support a certain political party that we cannot work with and there are many examples of that,” Vital said. “There are many Dominicans at home and abroad who have capabilities, they are being trained, they have worked overseas, they have experience, there are many of them we can look to and say let’s bring our talents together to build a better Dominica. But this is not happening right now and we need to get to a place where that happens once again where we can use all of our skills and much of our skills are out.”

Recognizing the contribution that party has made to the country, the DFP leader said, “We are once again at a stage where the island is in need of that kind of leadership” and highlighted the DFP’s redoubling of its efforts to rebuild and unite the Dominican people.

“We are doing that, we will be building our constituency branches, we will be democratizing the party and ensure that all our organs are rebuilt, all our constituency branches and district branches are rebuilt,” Vital declared. “We are going to be putting our policies out there. We will discuss with the people and instill in them that there can be a better way . It doesn’t have to be [to] sell passports. It can be that we can use our creativity and build a strong economy and a society that is cohesive and protects our environment for the benefit of our children.”

He encouraged the party’s supporters to not lose sight of the vision.