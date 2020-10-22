53 houses for Paix Bouche by year end says MP Paul

Minister for Sports, Culture and Community Development Roslyn Paul has said a total of 53 houses is expected to be constructed in the Paix Bouche Constituency by the end of this year.

The Minister who was speaking as a guest on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Anou Palay weekly Programme said the government has spent in excess of $5 million Post-Hurricane Maria for housing.

“We also have ongoing housing projects and currently we are working on completing 10 houses for the people in the Paix Bouche Constituency…we will be doing another 12 subsequent to that to complete. So there are a number of houses under construction and we are at a point of completing these houses for individuals,” Paul said. “At the end of the year it will take us to about 53 houses that we have done in the Paix Bouche Constituency.”

She called on constituents to continue to exercise patience.

Meantime, Paul mentioned that she has been working very closely with the youth of that constituency in the development of sports.

“I have been working very closely with young people and sports clubs,” she stated. “Within the constituency we have been working together, the various sports club and myself we have done tremendous work on the Paix Bouche Basketball Court and the outcome has been great.”

Paul revealed that the government has spent $43,000 to modernize the basketball court, “And we are now spending in excess of $6000 to ensure that there are lights.”

She said this is being done in collaboration with the Paix Bouche Basketball Club.