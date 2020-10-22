53 houses for Paix Bouche by year end says MP Paul

Minister for Sports, Culture and Community Development Roslyn Paul has said a total of 53 houses is expected to be constructed in the Paix Bouche Constituency by the end of this year.
The Minister who was speaking as a guest on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Anou Palay weekly Programme said the government has spent in excess of $5 million Post-Hurricane Maria for housing.
“We also have ongoing housing projects and currently we are working on completing 10 houses for the people in the Paix Bouche Constituency…we will be doing another 12 subsequent to that to complete. So there are a number of houses under construction and we are at a point of completing these houses for individuals,” Paul said. “At the end of the year it will take us to about 53 houses that we have done in the Paix Bouche Constituency.”
She called on constituents to continue to exercise patience.
Meantime, Paul mentioned that she has been working very closely with the youth of that constituency in the development of sports.
“I have been working very closely with young people and sports clubs,” she stated. “Within the constituency we have been working together, the various sports club and myself we have done tremendous work on the Paix Bouche Basketball Court and the outcome has been great.”
Paul revealed that the government has spent $43,000 to modernize the basketball court, “And we are now spending in excess of $6000 to ensure that there are lights.”
She said this is being done in collaboration with the Paix Bouche Basketball Club.
Only 5 million? The grandbay project alone took more than 5 mil, especially if 1 apartment alone is EC$400,000 as stated by the the DLP when handing over to the residents. Castle Bruce alone is a multi million dollar building. Laplaine. So to me, 5 million dollars seems waaaaaaaaayy under value for all the building that went up. Portsmouth purple turtle, Picard, grandbay, lapliane, castle bruce, san sauver. None of these figures quoted make sense.
Is there a demand? More and more it seems that the government is just building apartments and houses willy nilly. Is there a demand for all these houses? In a hamlet like Paix Bouche. Dont people up there already have their land and homes? When last was a census done in Dominica to even KNOW how many people we have living in the country? How are these decisions made to just put 53 homes in an area.
My comments don’t get approved, it’s like that. Poor Dominica. We on our way to becoming a failed state.
ADMIN: All your recent comments were approved. Please check again and if you still don’t see them let us know.
The government just does things for people. Want food here, want money here, want a house here…. that is not sustainable and it is creating a dependence. Second its destroying our peoples work ethic.create opportunities for people through sustainable means, come on people. Give a man a fish he has dinner, teach a man how to fish then he can feed his family.
its a waste of money as well for when we actually need money to do things like fix roads and ports of entry to name a few. They always crying brokes when is to put the money to good use, but when is to galavant and and make big show they does know where to find it. ITs a shame that the DLP’s treasury drastically outshines the national treasury.
@Pipo
I heard you. Just like you, I too want both sides of the story. I learnt long ago. that a man always sounds right until you hear the other side of the story.
Pipo, this is my point. DNO publishes verbatim whatever is said on Mr. Skerrit’s dog and pony show. Any responsible journalist owes it to the public to give an unbiased critical analysis of what is ‘discussed’ not just repeat, word for wood, from this highly propagandistic talk show.
So reading these articles one is only exposed to one side of the wtory.
I have never misused or abused the resources of the state to enrich myself; never got caught in any garbage bin nor fertilizer scandals; never sold the national birds; never used the police and judiciary to persecute law abiding citizens.
I was called incorrigible by DNO., It’s ok for I’ve been called worse for the truth. Mr. Skerrit has committed all manner of sins but Puritanical DNO will NEVER call him out. Why?
ADMIN: “DNO will NEVER call him out. Why?”
It is clear from your ongoing comments that you have made up your mind about us and you are unwilling to change despite evidence to the contrary. Therefore, the following response is for the benefit of those whose minds are still open.
In any exchange saying you “always” or you “never” (especially when talking about the future) indicates a lack of interest in communicating via reasoning or truth. It is often a move to discredit the other party in an attempt to “win” the argument or otherwise manipulate them.
We will “call out” people by pointing out the truth as best we understand it. However, we work to report the information not along partisan lines but instead to stick to the facts.
For those who are interested in seeking the truth behind our claims, we would ask you to examine our ongoing coverage on the topic of the international airport (as just one example), we have provided a timeline of events so that the reader can contrast what was promised with what has actually materialized. We have also given coverage to those who have voiced their concerns/opposition to the government’s plan and approach.
@?????????????
I’m only doing my civic duty. The country’s treasury is being vacuumed by the most dishonest human being in Dominica. He has to be called out for silence gives consent. Lady Question Marks, it’s people of your ilk who create the enabling environment for Skerrit to live unabashedly off the sore backs of dirt poor taxpayers. Grow a spine.
Roselyn Paul. For those constituents who are struggling and working very very hard to complete their own homes (and you know them very well), why cant you assist them in the completion of their home. This should have been prioritized before erecting 53 homes. Of course helping those who have struggled to build on their own would be a plus and less homes to be built. For those of us who are not aware, where are those houses being built and I hope this initiative is a Labor/UWP thing. INSTEAD OF FOCUSING ON BASKETBALL DONT FORGET THE MULTI COMPLEX STADIUM IN WIRE.
Ms Paul i would like to confirm where this money was spent as a citizen. Can i get the records and receipts in the MOF since these are public funds and must be available to the public. There is a term used called trust but verify. Can we see receipts for where materials were purchased, can we see the bid forms that went out to the contractors or did you just award the building contracts? How many young men and women were employed in the constituency to do masonry, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, landscaping etc at all these homes? What is the economic impact of the construction boom you speak of in the Paix Bouch constituency?
Where are the significant investments in industries such as local manufacturing, Agro-Processing, Research & Development Centers, Digital industries to provide an opportunity for employment to those persons staying in these houses/apartments so they could earn money to pay the bills & maintain those houses/apartments?
If you see these houses are not maintained regularly & properly, within 3-4 years, they may well become concrete shells or a set of 1-star Parrodise Hotels resulting in a huge waste of money that belonged to the state.
Do not forget, such housing projects are perfect incubators for communicable diseases, especially in our climate.
Skerrit is not only the prime minister of Dominica, he has now turned journalist. He’s a JACK of all trades but a MASTER of none.
His Anou Palay program is a poor attempt at mind bending. However, DNO is one of his best propaganda conduit to the public. They religiously and slavishly relay his hyperbole inadvertently or just perhaps willingly for him.
DNO, I hope you are well remunerated for your unquestionable loyalty. I must admit that you are doing a superlative job at it. You are well deserving of an increase. I await your report of his next broadcast with keen anticipation.
ADMIN: You are incorrigible on this issue.
We have stated this before and will state again (although at this point no longer for your benefit).
We are not aligned to any political party nor are we being paid to publish any article in favour of or against any political party or government.
Ibo, I do support DNO in this. I do not want to be exposed to one directional source of information only. That would defeat the essence of democracy and freedom of expression.As much as I do think Roosevelt Skerrit is bad for our country I do want to hear his uttering so I can form my own opinion In a balanced way, which by the way confirms to me that the man is trying to play the mind games of a playground bully like a poor version of Joseph Goebbels.
Shelter is one of the basic needs of all human beings. Once a government has money it’s easy to build houses, roads, bridges, etcetera. The CBI program gives Mr. Skerrit and his cabinet of acolytes and neophytes access to not millions but billions of dollars.
What is even more ideal is for most Dominicans to be in a financially sound position to construct houses on their own land and of their desired design.
There is no transparency with the CBI funds. The amount of money spent and remains in the fund is the country’s best kept secret. Dominicans should be outraged not having a scintilla of knowledge about the expenditure and various transactions concerning this program, the government’s cash cow.
The greatest problem in Dominica is the docility and apathy displayed by the masses. Only a ground swell of protest by the citizens will bring a halt to the bleeding of the treasury.
But Ibo what u want? Nah? You cannot say anything positive at all. Always like angry against the PM and his team. But let’s face it, you criticize everything even it is good or beneficial to some. You strike me as one of the bourgeoisie that never wanted some people to ever have and walk on them but let me tell you Massa day is done. We see young people who can afford to access loans to build their houses. Let us congratulate them for they are progressing and taking charge at an earlier age. Ibo do u have yours? Answer because something is at the back of my mind.
Please start to be positive and di bon let il bon.
Even you saying DNO political. U seem to be confused for you are never objective.
Only when you see the PM as a son of the soil and dispel hatred, show love then your comments will take a normal trend of objectivity. Until you stop hate someone and see yourself as one to make a contribution from an honest heart. Stop the dislikes etc, ugliness and think…
Son of the soil???? The man is a Frenchman. He shouldn’t be PM of this country in the first place!
the wife is a US citizen too.
“The Minister who was speaking as a guest on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Anou Palay weekly Programme said the government has spent in excess of $5 million Post-Hurricane Maria for housing.”
So Ms. Paul why didn’t you say if that $5 million plus you said government spent on housing was in the paix Bouche constituency or the entire country? Was it a well calculated mistake?
It appears that Paul is running a laundromat in Paix Bouche and Paul seems to be the manager of that laundromat.
People let’s go back to this article to May 30, 2018, where $1.9 million was given to Roselyn Paul for housing:
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/paix-bouche-constituency-gets-1-9-million-for-housing-repairs/
So is Roselyn Paul telling us that from May 2018 to today an additional $3 million plus was spent in the paix Bouche constituency? I live in the constituency and I challenge anyone to show me where $1.9 million was spent in the constituency let alone $5million…
“The Minister who was speaking as a guest on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Anou Palay weekly Programme said the government has spent in excess of $5 million Post-Hurricane Maria for housing.”
That’s all you all have spent on housing Ms. Paul? I will sure save this information because $5 million is nothing when one thinks of the billion dollar economy Skerrit said is in Dominica and, the $1.2 Regional Austrie said could be seen in the housing revolution. So keep lying , keep s…g and keep contradicting yourshelves. You just gave us another reason to conclude that our $1.2 billion dollars was stolen