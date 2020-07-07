852 students sits the G6NA examinations today

Eight Hundred and fifty-two students are currently sitting the Grade Six National Assessment (G6NA) examinations today.

Some changes have been made to the exams this year due to the dreaded Covid-19 Pandemic.

The exams will be one day only from 8 am to 2 pm, rather than two days as done in the past.

“Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 the ministry remains confident that our students have acquire the necessary knowledge over the years to excel in these exams,” Education Minister Octavia Alfred said while speaking on State-Owned Radio DBS. “We have also considered the health and sanitation needs of the students sitting the exams.”

According to her schools have prepared centres in keeping with social distancing protocols with desks arranged at safe distances.

“Students gatherings will not be encouraged,” she warned.

Alfred continued, “Also sanitation guidelines will be enforced including frequent hand washing and sanitization of hands.”

She said further that exam centres have been cleaned and sanitized to safely accommodate students.

This Alfred said will be the culmination of all the students’ hard work and the opportunity to show all they have learnt.

“I know that some of you might be nervous about the exams but you have worked hard and I encourage you to give it your best effort,” she encouraged. “Have faith in yourself and faith that God will see you through.”

Meantime, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in a Facebook post this morning called on the nation to pray for the students while they write the exams.

“I want us to pray for our children who will be taking their Grade 6 National Assessment later today,” he said. “On their behalf, let us pray to the Lord and thank Him for blessing them with the opportunity of accessing an education to further themselves.”

He continued, “Let us pray that the Lord calms their nerves and anxiety, so that they remember all that they were taught and answer the questions to the best of their abilities.”

The Prime Minister went on to say, “Holy Spirit, sit with them in each of the 108 centres and give them strength to both complete their exams and succeed in their future endeavours, as they grow and seek to contribute as citizens in the building of our society.”

The Ministry of Education offers best wishes to the 852 students writing the exams.