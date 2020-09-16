90 beneficiaries approved for houses under the Housing Recovery Programme

A list of 90 beneficiaries for the construction of homes under the World Bank Housing Recovery Project (HRP) has been published.

This was disclosed during a recent edition of Prime Minister Skerrit’s Anou Palay programme.

According to the prime minister, the $104 million project is set to begin in November 2020.

Six hundred (600) homes are to be constructed over the next 2 and a half years.

“The project will address a number of challenges of housing, providing affordable and adequate housing for beneficiaries,” he said. “We have approved a list of 90 beneficiaries, so far, there are an additional 50 in the Ministry of Housing, that is a total of 140. We look forward to a third list.”

He highlighted the economic benefits that the project will bring to the country.

“It means jobs for builders, plumbers, electricians, painters, carpenters, masons, skilled and semi-skilled people, truck drivers…the sale of blocks, cement and building material, a project of $US40 to be spent in the Dominican economy.”

Project Manager of the Dominica Recovery Project, Nicholas Bruno, who was a guest on Anou Palay, said the Housing Recovery Project was meant to provide relief by way of reconstructing destroyed houses of the most vulnerable in Dominica.

“The project was designed in such a way to target this vulnerable group, considering that vulnerable groups are the slowest ones to recovery and by and large, require [as] much support as they can receive,” he stated. “The project was designed in such a way to not only provide housing but also to strengthen the construction sector.”

Bruno stated further that the main development objectives of the project are to replace houses damaged to the vulnerable groups and to enhance the resilient building practices in the sector by working with the contractor.

“We have gone through the process of a checking application, reviewing application and out of the application process, we’ve identified a number of people who have successfully gone through the screening and are now what we call enrolled beneficiaries,” Bruno said.

According to Bruno, “we are hoping to have quite a few houses completed by November 2021.”