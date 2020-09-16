90 beneficiaries approved for houses under the Housing Recovery Programme

A list of 90 beneficiaries for the construction of homes under the World Bank Housing Recovery Project (HRP) has been published.
This was disclosed during a recent edition of Prime Minister Skerrit’s Anou Palay programme.
According to the prime minister, the $104 million project is set to begin in November 2020.
Six hundred (600) homes are to be constructed over the next 2 and a half years.
“The project will address a number of challenges of housing, providing affordable and adequate housing for beneficiaries,” he said. “We have approved a list of 90 beneficiaries, so far, there are an additional 50 in the Ministry of Housing, that is a total of 140. We look forward to a third list.”
He highlighted the economic benefits that the project will bring to the country.
“It means jobs for builders, plumbers, electricians, painters, carpenters, masons, skilled and semi-skilled people, truck drivers…the sale of blocks, cement and building material, a project of $US40 to be spent in the Dominican economy.”
Project Manager of the Dominica Recovery Project, Nicholas Bruno, who was a guest on Anou Palay, said the Housing Recovery Project was meant to provide relief by way of reconstructing destroyed houses of the most vulnerable in Dominica.
“The project was designed in such a way to target this vulnerable group, considering that vulnerable groups are the slowest ones to recovery and by and large, require [as] much support as they can receive,” he stated. “The project was designed in such a way to not only provide housing but also to strengthen the construction sector.”
Bruno stated further that the main development objectives of the project are to replace houses damaged to the vulnerable groups and to enhance the resilient building practices in the sector by working with the contractor.
“We have gone through the process of a checking application, reviewing application and out of the application process, we’ve identified a number of people who have successfully gone through the screening and are now what we call enrolled beneficiaries,” Bruno said.
According to Bruno, “we are hoping to have quite a few houses completed by November 2021.”
13 Comments
Housing from the World Bank? Do you know who the World Bank truly belongs to? Dominica you’re tying yourselves up in the zionist Jewish New World Order web of deceit. These homes will never belong to the people unless the people overthrow the government. These homes are all a part of the evil sustainable development Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 plan for the entire world. They’re doing this everywhere…moving people into city-like settings for total control. Wake up Dominica, and tell the UN, World Bank, WHO, etc to get the hell out, and tell them their fake money will not be repaid. Banks can’t lend their own money. So where do you think the “money” is coming from?
Why are you such a damn liar?
The World Bank is owned and controlled by the governments of the countries which are members of; or part of the World Bank; the United States has more than 16% of the voting power, it is the single largest vote.
The World Bank Group is a family of five international organizations that make leveraged loans to developing countries.
It is the largest and most well-known development bank in the world and is an observer at the United Nations Development Group!
The bank is headquartered in Washington, D.C. in the United States. It provided around $61 billion in loans and assistance to “developing” and transition countries in the 2014 fiscal year.
The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides loans and grants to the governments of poorer countries for the purpose of pursuing capital projects.
It comprises two institutions: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the International Development…
It comprises two institutions: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the International Development Association. The World Bank is a component of the World Bank Group.
The Bank’s most recent stated goal is the reduction of poverty in places like Dominica; I don’t see what your stupid comments about the Bank has to do with Zionists, and Jews.
But you see; the Jew hater like you! God will deal with you in his own time; any person or nation who ever try to trample on Jews in general has suffered some devastating fate.
All I stated about the World bank here is public information the world has; so the crap you wrote here are all lies!
You should be ashamed!
This is pure BS and grand standing by consultants and NGO’s. it’s been a whole year just to go thru a few applications and approve 90 people ? Barring transparency, I guess we will never hear what happen to the rest of the money?
I applied more than once. not even a phone call to say i was unsuccessful. I do not know what the criteria for choosing who get a house or apartment is. but im hearing only certain people, then im seeing people who already have homes are getting. Meanwhile i will continue to gwayay.
I guess you have the wrong colour party bible. Extremely unlikely any supporters of the opposition to get. Dominica is corrupt, through and through and the master of all corruption is its PM and those clowns who call themselves ministers!!
The prime minister said, “It means jobs for builders, plumbers, electricians, painters, carpenters, masons, skilled and semi-skilled people, truck drivers…the sale of blocks, cement and building material, a project of $US40 to be spent in the Dominican economy.” From what we have seen so far, the contracts to build all these houses are with foreign (chinese) contractors, and their spoke-person has already denigrated the Dominican workers. So, how does this really improve the local economy when the chinese practice is to bring all tools, materials, and workers from china? Just asking!
So no one in Dominica today should work hard, earn a well deserved income, be proud of their effort and achievement and posses what is duly “My own”. No young man or woman should be able to know/experience what is it to work and earn and build. Skerrit and his administrators have build a system of dependence and laziness in this 21st century. Just fooling and manipulating the people on the guise of ‘here are your keys, enter” What a fraudulent way to oppress naïve people. But time will tell. Time alone will tell
Anyone knows the number for that Bruno guy?Would appreciate it if someone would put his number on the comment spot
ADMIN: You can reach The Project Manager, Project Implementation Unit Housing Recovery Project at (767) 245-1250 and/or (767) 616-9766
I have been asking how do i apply for one of these houses? Noone can tell me how to begin the process. All everybody telling me is speak to my minister. I am not about that pull string thing. There must be a proper procedure in place for national living in Dominica to apply to recieve one of these many apartments going up all over the island. It cannot only be up to the discretion of the Minister and his little followers who themselves have their own hidden agendas. Ive head of people applying through housing long before, and not one call they received.
We can tell you don’t live here but will comment on every topic. Ar you not up to some mischief?
Im in Roseau daily. Live work and pay taxes in Dominica. If thats what you can ASSUME from my comments then no wonder we are in the state we are in. Because nothing i said should could or would lead a rational thinking person to think that. I said i want to know the procedure. You here talking about you can tell i dont live here.
Ok I take that back, my bad. The Admin gave the number in a post above, just call or go the office opposite Courts when last I checked. Hope that helps, good luck.