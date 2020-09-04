90 more families to receive keys to their homes – PM Skerrit

Ninety (90) families will receive keys to their new apartment in the days ahead.
The Prime Minister reminded the public during his Anou Palay programme recently of the government’s self-imposed mandate to build 5000 resilient homes for Dominicans and indicated that about 1500 people had already received the keys to their homes.
He said, in addition, the government had helped thousands of people to cover their roofs.
The Prime Minister said he is confident that the government will achieve the target of 5000 resilient homes.
“Obviously we cannot house everybody at the same time, but if we put in one person that is one person less on the list,” he remarked.
“And so, we just approved some 30 names for the residences in Jimmit; we are hoping to finalize Grandbay next week and Stockfarm this week as well,” the Prime Minister stated. “S0, in the days ahead, we will be able to provide keys to some 90 families in Grandbay, in Roseau North and Jimmit.”
Skerrit said that there are several housing initiatives under the government housing programme that are ongoing.
He highlighted the housing project that is underway at Upper River Bank, opposite the Dominica Grammar School in Roseau where 60 families are expected to benefit.
The Prime Minister also mentioned that work will be done in the Roseau Valley -Trafalgar as well as Pointe Michel, Scottshead, Wesley, Woodford Hill among other areas across Dominica.
25 Comments
Skerrit and his corrupt government could give everyone in Dominica a house or an apartment and it will not make any difference since the people are not being empowered! So go ahead and give out. People need to be participating in the nation building not being left in poverty while witnessing foreigners work. It has been proven that handouts do not allievate people from poverty so when the time comes these same people will eat the hand that is giving them those apartments especially when they realise it was never done in good faith!
A king is spending money from another kingdom. That other kingdom is enemy to the Dominican people. But do these “home owners” have certificate of title in there name for these properties?
Providing homes to 14% of the population in a country lacking in significant GDP drivers is something to be commended and not condemened regardless of politics.
I have not heard or read of the FBI or Interpol pursuing the Prime Minister for any real or perceived criminal transgessions as is being charged by several on this post. What I do hear and read is a public servant who Yah has blessed to provide housing assistance to as many Dominicans as possible.
Why the unfounded meanspiritedness buoyed by partisan politics? Why not a simple expression of gladness for the fortunate recepients who now have a place they can call home. I pray the Most High will bless and protect all the home occupants and their homes.
Don’t try your spin. Nobody objects to providing homes for the poor as long as it’s done in a fair way and the allocation is means tested. The way Skerrit distributes the houses is wrong, they either go to his most loyal supporters or friends of the ministers. Furthermore, the way these houses are being paid for is not above board. It’s CBI money that never has been properly accounted for. Have the accounts ever been audited. I rest my case!
@ No Crying Wolf,… Is it a crime/offense to providing decent homes for those in need ?
Or is it a crime against humanity (social injustice) to object to this policy?
Why is the policy? Plus the resources used to derive those apartments are from the sell of state resource, citizenship, where is the accountability in this? Why are dominicans not being employed where our resources are being sold to derive those apartments yet the construction companies are all foreign. Which architectural, construction, or engineering firm locally has been empowered by this administration? They’re using state resource to enrich themselves, which by the way is a crime, while we Dominicans watch on the sidelines! And you’re celebrating this…smh. we should be participating in our nation building not being kept away from it.
Do you know why a DLP government 20 years in office and has NEVER provided evidence nor taken UWP to court for CORRUPTION?…..is there a lack of evidence?
Did de police launch an investigation into Lenox Linton receiving money in a bag planted on his premises…..these accusations came directly from representative of government
Skerrit needs to go on Rijock blog and then answer to those accusations Rijock has landed against Dominica. He should turn his Anou Palay Anou matee program this Sunday into answering and clearing the name of Dominica. As for me I believe every single thing Rijock says but I would just want that corrupt Skerrit to try to answer them. I still RED but I am on the side of truth
@I still red, Judas was “still” an Apostle.
The Skerrit doctrine: HOUSES FOR VOTES. But Dominica’s elections are being deemed fair and impartial. Even Skerrit himself got a brand new house for his vote!
The most corrupt TYRANT (Skerrit) is trying his utmost best to shift the focus from his $74 000 monthly extraction, for himself, from the treasury ($32 000rent + $32 000 maintenance + $10 000 salary). UTTERLY RIDICULOUS under normal circumstances but more particularly in a time like this when the economy is floundering; joblessness is at its highest peak ever and thousands of citizens are going through HELL-LIKE conditions.
Look at these pronouncements:1) Sir Dennis Byron to oversee electoral reforms.
2) The imminent construction of the on again off again international airport.
3) New homes for 90 families although they won’t get documents of ownership.
4) New Police Chief and Deputy
These are just headline grabbing, mega attention announcements. Despite the monumental efforts to change the narrative, it should steadfastly remain on the PALATIAL LIVING QUARTERS of the self appointed King of Dominica.
If I rent a car I get the keys but the car is not mine.
Congrats to all recipients.
I am anticipating (expecting, hoping, believing) that the handing over of keys also means handing over of Certificates of title (Strata Title of individual ownership of the apartment within the multi-unit complex) and other rights. It would be sad if only keys are handed over but no titles.
If the titles have been given to past recipients then enlighten me – it would render my comment above mute but I cannot recall hearing that titles were given. .
Also, since under the Strata title arrangement there are other joint owners of the common property (common areas shared by all the unit owners), then the Government department which administers the housing revolution should have a 3-member panel of lawyer, town planner/building maintenance specialist and Registrar Representative to enlighten the new owners on ownership. While many may have enlightened themselves there are some new owners who may need to know.
Of course not! The term of rental is that you return the keys and the car at the end of your rental arrangement.
The terms of the keys to the house is “until death do us part”; it is the same as owning the house, where is the comparison?
Liz, to me all this talk about legality is not necessary is not necessary. When the government donate apartments to those in need they do not ask about title or ownership. When you are given a gift all you say
is thank you. I appreciate it. It is the same as a house.
Liz, like you I do not see the comparison with renting a car I leasing anything.
As usual opposition forces can only criticize with there negative attributes.
I do not see how providing homes can be illegal or wrong in any way or form.
joseph john something tells me you are a brown nose with your hand out looking for a handout because you never made an effort to lift yourself up .we need to lift Dominica up not giving handout to remain in office
You are correct about Joseph John. One of those who will make an excuse for DLP even if it is unwarranted. Usially the excuses make no sense. And when he cant make an excuse, he likes to call UWP name to try to deflect. But usually its utter rubbish. Yes he is one of those.
Is that bellbeff, is that a lie ? If it is give us more please Sir,…..The Rt Hon, Dr Dr, Roosevelt Skeritt Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Political Leader of the Dominica Labour Party, DOING GOOD.
Is building a legacy in housing corruption give us more.
Is building an international airport a pipe dream, pie in the sky. No no no it is not, people. It is the real deal. It is coming….. COMING SOON ONE “STATE OF THE ART” INTERNATIONAL AIRRPORT !!!
Are the 5000 houses a lie, more lies please.
Dominica is the only country with that kind of lying HOUSING policies.
The biggest lie of all is the fact that opposition forces can only talk….ya kiti yack. They cannot DO. When there are opportunities for opposition forces to make positive contributions the go in hiding. They go MIA and AWOL every time.
They are paid to attend House meetings, but how well do they do this simple task. They should only be paid for hours attended. Skeritt nice, too nice.
Answer me one question, where is the money coming from for these housing projects and where are the accounts for it. Now don’t tell me Dubai they are.
@VereTere, don’t you think that your question is very foolish?
Or did you not read that the houses are ready to be handed over to the people–here it says: “Ninety (90) families will receive keys to their new apartment in the days ahead” –that is the first line of the news article.
What difference would it make to you, whether you knew or not where the money came from? I am sure that you don’t have a dime contributed to that amount; your mentality tells me that you are also on the receiving side, house or not.
My question is not foolish, anyway not to people that think clear and have their eyes and ears open. Having said that, you do not belong to that group since you are one of these with a brown nose. No doubt you received your key already. I pity you!
Why does it matter where the money coming from? Would you advice the families collecting keys to these brand new homes, not to accept them and sleep in galvanize shacks instead, because you don’t know where the government got the money from to build them? sounds like sour grapes to me. If you were offered keys to one of these homes you would gleefully accept them without asking about how they got the money to build them. UWP had the opportunity to build decent homes for Dominicans when they were in power. You should ask them what they did with Dominicans tax payers money. Nothing to show for their time in office. Instead they left the treasury empty. Skerrit had to raise money for all the projects you see happening today, right infront your very eyes. Say thank you instead of just giving mepuit.
That would be the same me saying thank you to the thief that took $1,000 from me and returned $150 after a few weeks. The reason the thief does it because he expects me not to call him a thief but rather a saint.
you would swear they paying you to run your mouth.
Often the Dr Dr will be accused of development projects in DLP constituencies. That is an other big lie.
The Marigot hospital, the Hilton hotel and wait for it, wait for it, suspense……dum….dum….dum, hip….hip….hip…and the state of the art hospital are in who’s constituency ?
It occurs to me that Marigot is posed the get benefits from the i. a.