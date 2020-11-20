Emphasis continues to be placed on the importance of adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols as Dominica reports four (4) new active cases of COVID-19.

National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed reiterated the critical need for compliance with safety measures at a Ministry of Health press briefing on Wednesday night where he announced that Dominica had recorded 4 new active Covid-19 cases.

This means that the total number of confirmed cases in Dominica now stands at 72.

The number of active cases is seventeen (17) as to-date, according to Dr. Ahmed, a total of 55 cases have successfully recovered. There have been no deaths.

“Over the past week we have had 4 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, two of the 4 cases are linked to a cluster originating from the All Saints University,” he revealed. “The 3rd case was identified following a rapid test confirmed at the Douglas-Charles Airport during entry.”

Dr. Ahmed said the 4th case is a foreign national who was identified via travel screening.

According t the epidemiologist, the cases – two males and two females – are between the ages of 23 and 38-years-old.

“Two of them exhibited mild flu-like symptoms mainly low grade fever and runny nose a week prior to their diagnosis,” Dr.Ahmed revealed.

Dr. Ahmed said contact tracing is ongoing and so far 72 contacts have been tested and all are negative.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Health has initiated mass screening at the All Saint’s University where the recent cluster cases were identified.

He said investigations are ongoing and information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.

Dr. Ahmed further emphasized the importance of wearing face masks while in a public space, frequent hand washing or the use of alcohol base hand sanitizer.

“Maintaining a 6 feet physical distance from others and those who are experiencing flu-like illness stay away from public gatherings and stay home,” he warned.