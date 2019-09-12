Government re-introduces visa requirements for Haitian nationals

The government has, with immediate effect, re-introduced visa requirements for Haitian nationals entering Dominica.
According to a release issued by the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security, the restrictions do not apply to Haitian nationals who are holders of a diplomatic or official passport or who are business persons who are holders of the following visas: US, UK, Canadian or Schengen visas.
The ministry advises that people who intend to sponsor Haitian nationals “should be aware of the seriousness and obligations of this responsibility and should ensure that they educate themselves on the relevant laws and procedures involved.”
“Please note that all measures should be taken by members of the public to comply with these instructions,” the ministry cautioned.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
No man. Ah lie you ah tell!
Not before time.
Well well, between a rock and a hard place. So our “brilliant PM” which piper are you serving now? Do you have enough overseas votes or enough haitians are not qualified to vote so you pretending to “serve the public interest” We know you do nothing that doesnt gain traction for you in the elections. How do you slepp
I wonder why the change of heart when they were bringing them in by the planeloads?
, the restrictions do not apply to Haitian nationals who are holders of a diplomatic or official passport or who are business persons who are holders of the following visas: US, UK, Canadian or Schengen visas. So what u saying is, if they have other country visa that making it legal for them to enter Dominica? So America and Canada and the UK that setting the standards for Dominica den?
Amen. it was about time.