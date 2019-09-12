Government re-introduces visa requirements for Haitian nationals

The government has, with immediate effect, re-introduced visa requirements for Haitian nationals entering Dominica.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security, the restrictions do not apply to Haitian nationals who are holders of a diplomatic or official passport or who are business persons who are holders of the following visas: US, UK, Canadian or Schengen visas.

The ministry advises that people who intend to sponsor Haitian nationals “should be aware of the seriousness and obligations of this responsibility and should ensure that they educate themselves on the relevant laws and procedures involved.”

“Please note that all measures should be taken by members of the public to comply with these instructions,” the ministry cautioned.