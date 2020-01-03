A Dominican Experience: The Aywasi Kalinago Retreat

Nestled in the Kalinago Territory, a two-minute walk away from the Barana Autê, is the Aywasi Kalinago Retreat. The rustic haven which boasts both flora and fauna, is run by Patrick ‘Nichie’ Hill, a native of the territory.

Guests can enjoy breakfast as well as dinner made from organic fruits and vegetables grown on the compound, and locally-sourced meat. The balcony of the main house, Villa Ayahora, boasts a breath-taking view of the Atlantic Ocean.

In an exclusive interview with Dominica News Online, Hill revealed the sentimentality involved in his building within his community.

“I was born right here in the Kalinago Territory. I spent most of my childhood here, and have a deep love and appreciation for my ancestry, my roots, and I am deeply concerned about the future of my tribe,” he stated. “When I was building this structure, I clearly had in mind maintaining some of the tradition of the Kalinago people in the architecture. The cottages that I built were really traditionally styled A-frame cottages. My entire focus is to spend the next few years and whatever energy I have left to showcase Kalinago culture and tradition, create economic opportunities for young people and not-so-young people, and help to develop pride and courage in young people.”

According to Hill, the Kalinago Territory harbours tremendous potential, which he, as a native, hopes to use and develop in his business venture.

“I know this place; I feel it in my spirit and in my soul,” he divulged. “…I’m living again in the place that I love most, and I’m trying very hard to make a positive contribution to this place that I love—a place that is facing numerous challenges. It is a place that requires hard work. It requires some sensitivity. It requires some knowledge of history, [and] some appreciation of ancestry. So, my hope is that… I am contributing positively to life in the territory.”

In September 2017, when Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Dominica, the five cottages of the Aywasi Kalinago Retreat were swept into the ocean. While the cottages are being reconstructed, guests are welcome to stay at Villa Ayahora.

The new structures are expected to carry an exceptionally small environmental footprint, especially with the implementation of practices such as composting and collecting rain water.

“I am currently working on another structure, which is different from what we had before. It is more resilient…,” Hill explained.“What I have decided to do in this venture is to build on solid foundations, so we’re doing some excavation, which I had never done in the past. It’s creating a bigger footprint than I wanted to, but I think it’s necessary for the storms that may be coming in the future. There is some addition of concrete… The weakness in previous cottages was their foundation; they were built on stilts.”

Hill described the retreat as ideal for visitors who “don’t require a lot of man-made stimulation.”

“People who come here should be prepared to immerse themselves in nature, with a sense of peace and living in harmony with the elements,” he said.“We are very open. [There are] lizards and all sorts of animals; we have a garden [and] we’re trying to grow all sorts of things that people can eat… It is meant for people who really want to get away, to read, to meditate, to listen to the sound of waves and to find themselves and be happy with nature and peace and quiet.”

In addition to the new, rustic yet elegant cottages, which are to be available by 2020, guests may enjoy tours of the Kalinago Territoty, offered by the proprietor.