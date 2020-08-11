A Moment of Reflection: Hebrews 6:10, 13:16

God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them. Hebrews 6:10
And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased. Hebrews 13:16
The nice thing about the work of Love is that the person who is doing that work, do not know it, because it is not her/him who is directly at that service, but the Holy Spirit through his/her physical medium. That is why Love and human affection is not the same.
Many people do good works without Love, so it does not glorify God. It is like the person who says to another: “I treated you well yesterday, so it is your turn to treat me we today, that is not Love.
The apostle Paul writes about Love at 1st Corinthian 13 teaching us to understand how and when our work is genuine Love and when it is not so. For example, he said in verse 3:
“And though I give all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, but I do not have love, it profits me nothing.”
But when we have done a work of Love, God will not keep it a secret from us. For me, He causes the person I love to tell me about it later on–He will do the same for you.