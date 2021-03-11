A Moment of Reflection: His love endures forever

Dominica News Online - Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 8:58 AM
Know therefore that the Lord your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commandments – Deuteronomy 7:9 (New International Version).

  1. ElizabethLinaXavier
    March 11, 2021

    Unfortunately many Christians go on boasting about how God loves them and all that He has done for them, while they have not one single testimony of how much they love Him, so to give Him the glory which He deserves.

    However Jesus summed up the Laws which God gave to the Israelites through Moses and His prophets into two commandments of Life.

    The first one is to: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’

    And the second is like it: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’

    He said: “On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.” But are we doing those two commandments?

