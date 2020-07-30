A Moment of Reflection: Psalm 121

Dominica News Online - Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at 7:49 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot slip — he who watches over you will not slumber; indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. Psalm 121, 1-4

Read Psalm 121

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. ElizabethLinaXavier
    July 30, 2020

    And He, who watches over us, is the Great Diving Being of Spiritual Light, hence the result of His watching must come forth through His chosen servants on Earth. The Governing body of the nation, today, is the top of His choice.

    So what happens when we show no respect, gratitude, and acceptance to those chosen servants? We show no reverence to Him, by which we should give Him the glory. That is why He may not always be watching, for there are times He will turn His back against us, because of our lack of honor, praise, and thanks to Him.

    In the days of ancient Israel, He turned His back against them for as long as 20, 30, 40 years. Their length of time in the Wilderness was not meant to be as long as 40 years, had the people applied their faith and trust in His Power and Authority through Moses.

    So then, “He who watches over you will not slumber”, should not be taken for granted but always, to take heed of His watch.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available