A Moment of Reflection: Revelation 5:12

In a loud voice, they were saying: “Worthy is the Lamb, who was slain, to receive power and wealth and wisdom and strength and honor and glory and praise!” Revelation 5:12
DNO
5 Comments
Revelation 1: 14-15 tells us what that lamb looks like. He sure ain’t no Caucasian. Get rid of all pictures and symbols of the fake white Jesus we were taught to believe in.
I was weak, sinful and hopeless, but the Spotless Lamb of God made it possible so that I can sing.
“Man of sorrows,” what a name
For the Son of God who came
Ruined sinners to reclaim!
Hallelujah! what a Saviour!
God bless DNO.
Beautiful people, beautiful voices, and course, beautiful music; the best enlightenment for the mind, to start the day.
DNO, please keep this up; because it is the perfect way of helping your readers free their mind its state of darkness and futility.
Yes indeed, our Lord Jesus came to the Earth to give His Body as the perfect Lamb; the Lamb without blemish and scars, the only One which the Father Almighty would receive as the sacrificial offering for atonement of man’s sinful self.
That Lamb, in Him, was worthy to be the ransom He gave for that perishing and sinful body of man, and through his belief in what Jesus did for him, he might receive the Life of Love, which is the Grace of the Father to him–free of charge.
Lord Jesus, I believe! And may Your Love be glorified through my works, as I walk this World with You.
Every conversation is race issue. Anyway at judgement day, (Revelation 20 : 11-15, Christ the judge, will not entertain skin color conversation with anyone.Verse 15 tells us.
“If anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life,he will be thrown into the Lake of Fire.
So take warning.
That’s because you and Elizabeth are one and the same person dr.jeckle and mr.hyde, I will break it down for you. The lamp of white supremacy and their religion that they have used to cause havoc and mayhem to the world’s people is being dimmed bit by bit, slow but sure. I can see that bothers you. Even the bishop of Canterbury (the boss of the Christian world after the Pope) proposed taking down all images of your white jesus from all their churches in solidarity, you still there with that stupidity. Don’t just comment, research and ask him why it’s all about color, then let us know your findings.