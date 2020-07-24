A Moment of Reflection: Revelation 5:12

Dominica News Online - Friday, July 24th, 2020 at 7:40 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

In a loud voice, they were saying: “Worthy is the Lamb, who was slain, to receive power and wealth and wisdom and strength and honor and glory and praise!” Revelation 5:12

Read Revelation 5 

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

5 Comments

  1. Jonathan Y St Jean
    July 24, 2020

    Revelation 1: 14-15 tells us what that lamb looks like. He sure ain’t no Caucasian. Get rid of all pictures and symbols of the fake white Jesus we were taught to believe in.

    • J.John-Charles
      July 26, 2020

      I was weak, sinful and hopeless, but the Spotless Lamb of God made it possible so that I can sing.

      “Man of sorrows,” what a name
      For the Son of God who came
      Ruined sinners to reclaim!
      Hallelujah! what a Saviour!

      God bless DNO.

  2. ElizabethLinaXavier
    July 24, 2020

    Beautiful people, beautiful voices, and course, beautiful music; the best enlightenment for the mind, to start the day.

    DNO, please keep this up; because it is the perfect way of helping your readers free their mind its state of darkness and futility.

    Yes indeed, our Lord Jesus came to the Earth to give His Body as the perfect Lamb; the Lamb without blemish and scars, the only One which the Father Almighty would receive as the sacrificial offering for atonement of man’s sinful self.

    That Lamb, in Him, was worthy to be the ransom He gave for that perishing and sinful body of man, and through his belief in what Jesus did for him, he might receive the Life of Love, which is the Grace of the Father to him–free of charge.

    Lord Jesus, I believe! And may Your Love be glorified through my works, as I walk this World with You.

    • J.John-Charles
      July 26, 2020

      Every conversation is race issue. Anyway at judgement day, (Revelation 20 : 11-15, Christ the judge, will not entertain skin color conversation with anyone.Verse 15 tells us.
      “If anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life,he will be thrown into the Lake of Fire.
      So take warning.

      • Gone are the days
        July 27, 2020

        That’s because you and Elizabeth are one and the same person dr.jeckle and mr.hyde, I will break it down for you. The lamp of white supremacy and their religion that they have used to cause havoc and mayhem to the world’s people is being dimmed bit by bit, slow but sure. I can see that bothers you. Even the bishop of Canterbury (the boss of the Christian world after the Pope) proposed taking down all images of your white jesus from all their churches in solidarity, you still there with that stupidity. Don’t just comment, research and ask him why it’s all about color, then let us know your findings.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available