A Moment of Reflection: Titus 2:11-12

Dominica News Online - Monday, January 4th, 2021 at 8:29 AM
For the grace of God has appeared that offers salvation to all people. It teaches us to say “No” to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age – Titus 2:11-12 (New International Version).

  1. Just asking
    January 6, 2021

    Titus?… well, king James and his boys outdone themselves on this one pal. After romans renamed everything they found in Africa and placed themselves right in the middle of the bible (Romans), James had to put his brethren Mark, John, Luke and now you all put …titus? What the :evil:

