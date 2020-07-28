A new online platform dedicated to Caribbean music is here

SPEKTAK.COM is an online digital platform newly launched to showcase Caribbean Music across the World. The platform is the brainchild of Thierry Galvani of the audio-visual production company Caribbean Skyviews. The operation is based in Guadeloupe, but its intention is to feature the whole range of Caribbean Music from Bachata and Meringue from the Dominican Republic to Cadence-lypso and Bouyon (Soca) from Dominica, to Spouge and Ring-bang from Barbados, to Beguine, Mazurka and Zouk from Guadeloupe and Martinique, not forgetting Reggae from Jamaica.

The platform will concentrate on making concerts with high production values available to music lovers from every corner of the world while making sure that all performers and other creatives are fairly remunerated for their artistic talent. The first concert to be available is by the Guadeloupe Zouk Star Alex Catherine. His concert will premier on the 31st of July from 8 Pm Eastern Caribbean Time (GMT-4). Readers of DNO can access the performance by clicking on the link which will take them to the paywall where they will find instructions on completing their purchase of the concert ticket and access to the site. Tickets can be purchased any time, while actual viewing of the concert can be done within the two week period following the premiere of the event. For the month of August, there will be four concerts premiered and available to the public.

The Dominican artists already booked with the platform are OPHELIA and Triple Kay. The dates for the premieres of their presentations will be announced in due course.

Caribbean Artists wishing to be selected for presenting their performances on the SPEKTAK.COM platform can contact Mc Carthy MARIE at:

WhatsApp. 767 6168000; Email: [email protected]