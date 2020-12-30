A New Year Message: President of the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches

The year 2020 has been considered by many as a year filled with multiple challenges, chief among them being Covid19 and all its attendant difficulties. For many of us these challenges have broken our defenses, stole our joy and brought untold depression as we lose both our appetite for and resolve to adequately deal with just living.

As we approach the end of 2020, many are looking toward 2021 with a sense that they will wake up from the dream on January 1st 2021 with better news. The presented statistics however, especially during the last few weeks of 2020 present indicators that it is likely that things will continue as is or even worsen. The cases of Covid19 infections are rising, new strains of the disease are being discovered in many parts of the world, people continue to lose their jobs and livelihoods and our governments are performing all sorts of financial acrobatics to keep their economies afloat. Additionally, men are inventing new ways to satisfy their desires, doing so at the peril of others’ lives and livelihoods while some are pushing with agendas that threaten to make others extinct.

Armed with the prophetic declarations of scripture and the presented information around us the following must be looked at, to hopefully provide perspective in navigating the upcoming days.

It is important to remember that while the end of one year is a milestone to be recognized the event in itself does not change anything about the season. Covid19 will still be with us, economies will still suffer immensely, the rich will get richer, the poor and marginalized will be further pressed while we will still be asked to make social distancing our new normal. In all likelihood judging for the available information and the constancy in the conduct of our lives, the pressing situations may get much worse.

In three Gospels, Matthew Mark and Luke Jesus prophesied that a time will come when men’s hearts will fail them for fear while there will be distresses of nations with much perplexity. In these times Jesus ask that we should look up. Look up above the challenges, look up above the failing attempts of man to resolve in the most part what they have created, look up above the increases of invented evil and look up to the only righteous God.

All our efforts will not stop man’s efforts to acquire more wealth than is needed for himself, or quell his unfettered desire to have what is not lawful to satisfy his lust and greed. We can however ensure that as individuals we are living during these seasons, with the understanding that we should live to please God, enjoying that which he has granted us and extending much of our gifts to those around us especially those who are less fortunate than us.

Our energies should be directed in standing for righteousness as declared by the Apostle Paul in Romans chapter one verses 15 through 17. Be ready to preach the Gospel of Christ, revealing the righteousness of God and remembering that the Just shall live by his faith. The Apostle declared that the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all who in their wickedness repress and hinder the truth of God making it inoperative.

This new season will require those who will stand, those who will contend for the faith and those who know that victory is always assured for those who live righteously under the banner of God’s never-failing grace.

One song writer sings “I don’t how others make it who never go to Calvary as I do, but there is a crimson cleansing stream which flows with peace that only His redeemed can know”. God’s grace is available to all and brings to everyone the capacity to deal with the toughest of life’s situations

In the midst of turbulent times, I wish for a productive new year filled with opportunities to be God’s hands, God’s voice and God’s feet.