Access to justice during COVID-19 pandemic is among priorities says legal aid director

Recently-appointed Director of the Dominica Legal Aid Clinic Attorney-at-Law, Peter Alleyne, says that ensuring that justice remains accessible during this global pandemic is among his top priorities.

The practicing attorney of 22 years was on September 1, 2020, appointed as Director of the Clinic, which was established to provide judicial service to low income residents of Dominica at fees related principally to the ability of the individual to pay.

According to Alleyne, “With the Covid-19 shutting down most of the economy, if people don’t have access to the legal system because of lack of funds, it can increase the agitation and the conflict within the society, so I think if we have a proper legal aid system running it can help reduce the conflict in society.”

The prominent attorney has always been vocal in his call for lawyers to honor their commitment to assist those who can’t afford to pay for legal aid and has been at the forefront in doing pro bono work and assisting the court with persons who cannot afford a lawyer.

“That is the kind of work that I have been doing so when the position became available, I wasn’t adverse to applying because I think that is right down my line of work,” he stated in response to explaining his decision to apply for the position.

Alleyne envisages a level of buoyancy in the future of the institution and hopes to get the opportunity during his tenure, to obtain an update on what the government policy is on The Dominica Legal Aid Clinic and where they would like to see it go.

“I would love to be the one who can implement those policies…because from the inception, I was a member of the board of trustees and we have had a couple of meetings but there has been a long gap since there has been any meetings of the board. So, if we can bring that back on stream, that will help the organizational running of the clinic” he stated.