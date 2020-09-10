Access to justice during COVID-19 pandemic is among priorities says legal aid director

Recently-appointed Director of the Dominica Legal Aid Clinic Attorney-at-Law, Peter Alleyne, says that ensuring that justice remains accessible during this global pandemic is among his top priorities.
The practicing attorney of 22 years was on September 1, 2020, appointed as Director of the Clinic, which was established to provide judicial service to low income residents of Dominica at fees related principally to the ability of the individual to pay.
According to Alleyne, “With the Covid-19 shutting down most of the economy, if people don’t have access to the legal system because of lack of funds, it can increase the agitation and the conflict within the society, so I think if we have a proper legal aid system running it can help reduce the conflict in society.”
The prominent attorney has always been vocal in his call for lawyers to honor their commitment to assist those who can’t afford to pay for legal aid and has been at the forefront in doing pro bono work and assisting the court with persons who cannot afford a lawyer.
“That is the kind of work that I have been doing so when the position became available, I wasn’t adverse to applying because I think that is right down my line of work,” he stated in response to explaining his decision to apply for the position.
Alleyne envisages a level of buoyancy in the future of the institution and hopes to get the opportunity during his tenure, to obtain an update on what the government policy is on The Dominica Legal Aid Clinic and where they would like to see it go.
“I would love to be the one who can implement those policies…because from the inception, I was a member of the board of trustees and we have had a couple of meetings but there has been a long gap since there has been any meetings of the board. So, if we can bring that back on stream, that will help the organizational running of the clinic” he stated.
3 Comments
I see someone is practicing some of the most powerful mind games known for centuries;
1. Divide and rule.
2. Feed a little to the “perceived” hungry and they too shall be satisfied.
3. Buy those whom you consider a potential threat.
4. A little cash will make the heaviest mere fly
Jah, please help my nation so it does not fall deeper into the abyss. SMMFH Bro! Keep watching this space because part of the payment will be the legalization of the herb (Very soon) which is long overdue but has been refused by the El Supremo.
Is the same partner who was manhandled at a protest prior to the elections?
I don’t believe we should use situation like the pandemic to reinforce or values, justice should be given to all. You have been a Pro Bono lawyer for the past 22 years , I know there are a individual who didn’t receive a fair trial due to lack of funds or couldn’t reach their financial obligations, it would really be a very good place to start, being an advocate for the innocent. A voice for those that financially couldn’t at the time get justice, those that died in jail, it would be very honorable of you to look into those pass injustices, like Desmond trotter, who served time for a crime he didn’t commit. The death of trevi Bruney who died while awaiting trial at the prison and a few others.