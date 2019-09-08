Accident at Jimmit: one woman seriously injured

Police, fire and emergency services personnel have successfully freed a woman who was trapped in a vehicle involved in accident at Jimmit earlier this afternoon.

According to Loftus Durand, who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident occurred, the woman was trapped in a small Nissan car which ran off the road at a certain section of the Warner Road where it by passes Jimmit and connects with the E.O. Leblanc Highway.

He said the police and fire and emergency services responded fairly quickly and by cutting off one of the front doors, fire officers were able to free the injured woman who had been stuck at the front of the damaged vehicle which had flipped over.

Durand said he was informed by a nurse who was at the scene that the injured woman was alive when she was removed from the vehicle. She was then transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital. He said that the three other occupants did not appear to have sustained any serious outward injuries but they too, were taken to the PMH for medical attention.

Durand said the work of the fire and emergency personnel was initially hampered by a swarm of bees which had been dislodged during the accident but that was soon rectified when some one who knew about bees came to their rescue.