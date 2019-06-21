Accident in Castle Comfort

An accident involving an HR-V and passenger bus occurred this evening on the highway near the McMillan gas station in Castle Comfort.

Eye witness reports indicate that the HR-V which was travelling in a northerly direction hit an embankment on the west side of the road and went airborne colliding with the front and side of the passenger bus which was travelling in a northerly direction.

Reports indicate that the driver of the HR-V and some passengers suffered injuries and were transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital via ambulance.

The driver of the passenger bus who was seen at the scene of the accident afterwards did not appear to be injured.