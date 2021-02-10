Man injured at construction site in Roseau

A man was injured after falling through a wooden door at a construction site on the location of the former Jean Rhys house near the NCCU building in Roseau.
According to reports, the man leaned against the barrier/door thinking it was stable but it opened and he fell down at least 6 feet to the ground at the construction site.
The incident occurred at 2:00 pm today.
The injured man laid there motionless until the ambulance arrived but appeared to be conscious before he was taken to hospital.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
6ft fall? That’s the average man hight I can jump higher than that and so is my grandmother this guy is having a laugh!!!!
You lying little rat, you cannot even jump a two feet high string line; (cause you ole an bend up eh!)
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Seriously now take a look at his foot ware; that type of sandal is not what people should have on their feet on a construction site. There are special boots which are manufactured with the means to protect toes, and feet in general; eliminating the potential for sustaining injuries.
I hope you got vaccinated to protect you from the viruses; so that you can live long so that I can rip your old hart out a bit long.
I took the Madonna vaccine two days ago, (and ah still alive).
I suffered no side effect except a little discomfort at the injection site!
Construction site? Looks like he’s going to the beach or going to the neighborhood corner store. Sandals on his fit, shorts no harness, no ppoe, smh on a construction site in 2021…? Really?
I have said ovdr and over Dominica needs health and safety laws in work places construction sites in Puic events but no one cares.The government need yo do something about it.
To much talk and no actions
The contruction dhould ha e proper signage all workers should have high vest helmet n construction boots.
The guy should sue the contractor fr negligence..
What is the reason for posting such horrific photos? I notice that your site periodically posts pictures of accident victims. Please show some respect to the individuals who have just suffered terrible trauma. Thank you for not sharing these terrible photos in the future.
Guy shut up, you are ignorant!
What is the purpose of the news media?
DNO is a conduit for the news, good or bad; if they become bias refusing to publish in fairness, I don’t know if they could last much long; what purpose would they have served in the 21st century if they wrote a news item without photographs enhancing and compounding the story?
They bring the news to people, accompanied with photographs; in America, and the rest of the world; we see murder taking place on Television; we see police shootings and many other gruesome acts of violence on Television.
The same photographs and stories are printed in newspapers too!
Are you so backward; or are you simply ignorant?
But all you, nothing in the story suggested that the man is an employee. He could well have been a passerby.
In any case, this seems to be negligence. That door should have been locked or appropriate signs put up
Thats a real lapse of the contractor. In a busy city center so extra health & saftey measures should be installed. Accidents happen but in 2021 this should never be happen. In a next country this would be BIG problems for the contractor. Hope lessons are learned.
The door opens onto the pavement and I suspect that the man injured was not a construction worker but a passing pedestrian who happened to lean against the door.
When I passed the sight earlier in the day the door was open to facilitate loading a truck with excavated material. It appears that afterwards the door was not properly closed and secured. This being a serious error on the part of the contractor.
Oh wow how unfortunate 😕 I hope he’s ok. Any updates on this DNO?
Admin: Not yet but we’re following up
Where is his safety shoes and hat why wasn’t he wearing a harness that height that company should be sue by family
because he was not part of the company nor doing any work at the construction site. as the article stated “he leaned against the barrier/door thinking it was stable but it opened and he fell down at least 6 feet to the ground at the construction site “
Hello!!!! did you read the story? It did say that he was a passerby and not a construction worker. Read and understand before giving your 2 cents
I note the poor chap is not wearing any protective clothing, especially boots and construction site helmet. Was he authorised to be on that site and does that site comply with safety standards. I have my doubts but stand to be corrected. I hope he has no lasting damage and should sue the company in charge of that building site but if he is only a poor man with no connections I give him little chance of success…….alas!
Hope he is well need all kind of safety measures on construction sights.
Sites, Wallace, sites. Thank you.