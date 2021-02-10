Man injured at construction site in Roseau

A man was injured after falling through a wooden door at a construction site on the location of the former Jean Rhys house near the NCCU building in Roseau.

According to reports, the man leaned against the barrier/door thinking it was stable but it opened and he fell down at least 6 feet to the ground at the construction site.

The incident occurred at 2:00 pm today.

The injured man laid there motionless until the ambulance arrived but appeared to be conscious before he was taken to hospital.