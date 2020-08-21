BREAKING NEWS: reports of fire and smoke from old library building in Roseau

Reports have reached DNO that smoke has been seen rising from the old library building in Roseau which is believed to be on fire.
Video below depicts the fire and ambulance services racing to the scene. We will monitor and update as soon as more detailed information is available.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
22 Comments
@MyHeavenlyinsights
Mo
Arson has no place in our society. I have no idea as to the origin of the fire at the library. What I’m very much concerned about is the dilapidated state of many important public buildings. More developments are needed to improve the lives of so many. Skerrit takes too much of the country’s resources for himself and gives so little to the people. We need a complete reversal.
Why has the Government Dominica taken so long to repair the Roseau Public Library? Mr Prime Minister would you be so kind as to give the nation an update on the Library during your radio programme?
May God forgive All Dominicans you guys would sink so low to the recent behaviours. We all have to answer to God starting from the head to the tail . The bible say a lying tongue and a wicked heart shall burn in hell. The appearance of Covid have not caused you people to stop and think all I can say is bravo carry on . Power all you want like that. Let us see in all my sixty odd years that i have lived i have never seen advancement Iike that in DA.Should you idiots get in with your not so lovely faces the bottom of the bucket must drop out because your brains say money and your pocket say full.
I Stand by every word .Blow me all you can I don’t give A rats behind that is what you guys are good for.
Viva last Dominque
You are blinded by Skerrits bling, you lost all sense of reality!!
@????????????????????
The PM takes credit for everything that happens in Dominica that he perceives to be praiseworthy, for example, the low cases of COVID-19. He should also owned the dilapidated state of the public library and other important public edifices. The poor state of the economy; the bad roads; the astronomically high joblessness; etcetera, he should accept are his doings due to his gross unfitness for the office he currently occupies.
The man richly deserves every tongue lashing he gets. He has the country tittering on the edge of total economic collapse. Only foreigners and his cabinet of angry vultures are doing well.
I have a feeling that members of the same gangster group the firebombed the house of Mr. Emmanuel on Christmas morning of 2009 and then burned down an old terminal at the Marigot airport, is the same gangster that burned down the Library. Remember the thief came to STEAL, kill and to destroy.
i hope that the building can be salvaged, relocated by my Mom to Dominica because of my BLACK POWER activities in 1970, the library was my pillar . It was also during that time Rosie Douglas donated the first set of BLACK Encyclopedias written by W E B Dubois to the Roseau Library. Scenic and Serene were the environs then, the Rouseau library set some of us up to continue uncovering, and shed light on all the past wrongs, encountered presently. The library is definitely one of the oldest standing buildings in roseau , refurbishing should be top priority to all concerned.
The library should have been restored along time ago This procrastination speaks to how the Skerrit Government scales its priorities..regarding education and health of our citizens young and old .I hope no important books were lost in the fire.
The four (4) most important sectors in any nation are National Security, Health, Education and the Economy. Skerrit and his renegades have managed to destroyed all four in Dominica. UNBELIEVABLE ❗❗❗
I really hope this is not a case of arson. Lawlessness does not help in anyway. What I’m most displeased about is the level of incompetence and apathy of this current government. HEALTH and EDUCATION are two of the most important sectors in any country. The hospital in Margot, along with many health centers, was allowed to deteriorate to a state of uselessness. The Public Library suffered the same fate. This speaks volumes about the PM and his Cabinet of coarse, uncouth and bellicose menaces. The level of ineptitude and indifference is mind just boggling. To give support to such a regime should be considered criminal.
Well if it is arson, the rest of your comment is saying that it was not by a laborite, because we will not do anything to hurt the reputation of our Prime Minister, therefore it would have to be done by your fellow followers; you know who they are–what do you say?
Strange they were talking about what to do with the old library a few days ago and now there is a mysterious fire, whats up with that. The fire is no accident.
Why isnt my comment going through
Is it a conspiracy..
ADMIN: Maybe…
I suffer the same fate.
Your comments aren’t getting through either because this corrupt political regime has finally bought DNO or DNO are singing for their support – like the majority of Dominicans on the State dependency trip; exactly where they want them.
ADMIN: Based on the accusations constantly being thrown at us in the comments it would seem we are biased towards both the government and the opposition.
We hope we are biased – towards being an outlet where multiple views can contend.
@ Admin, I love your response. These UWP supporters think it’s only their opinions that matter on DNO. They should go on Q95 for that sort of bias.
Same for the DLP supporters Eagle Eyed. Especially for the DLP. You all think God is on your side alone.
Thats a soaŕ to this labour government which shows their incompetence.so it shall be moved by water or fire…ïts called bweelay poo sayway..ask gorden emmanuel
When u and many others arrive before the Creator on judgement day, will u say is the PM? For everything is him. Time to get serious and look at yourself and stop blaming others.
Fishy in terms of the recent commentary on DNO…
Well it was just there making mosquito eh, I guess the president wanted some relief, I guess he do mind watching a library greatly in need of repair
saqway tebeh !! Allyou burn the wrong house !
It is intentional. It is arson. The culprits should be brought to justice.