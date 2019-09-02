Casualties reported on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas

Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahamas, Darren Henfield in a distressing video said there has been catastrophic damage and unconfirmed reports of deaths in Abaco, Bahamas, following the passage of Hurricane Dorian, the Guardian has been reported.

Reports also state that about 13,000 houses have been severely damaged or destroyed in Bahamas.

“From all accounts we have received catastrophic damage along the front strip from Marsh Harbour … We have been informed that Coopers Town was holding quite well,”Henfield said. “We have reports of casualties. We have reports of bodies being seen. We cannot confirm those reports until we go out and have a look for ourselves.”

He warn residents that it is not safe to go out doors. He said power lines are down, lampposts are down, trees are across the street.

“It is very dangerous to be outdoors if you don’t have to be. As soon as the weather permits,” he warns.

Henfield added, “We are holding strong we are asking you to continue to prayer for us.”

The Guardian reported further that Gertha Joseph, 35, a resident of Marsh Harbour, Abaco, stood at the top of a concrete staircase on Sunday and watched in horror as Hurricane Dorian tore through Abaco.

She held her four-month-old son as she frantically pleaded for help.

In a plea for her life, Joseph shrieked, “Please, pray for us. Pray for Abaco. I’m begging you.”

Her pain-struck voice cried, “My baby’s only four months old.”

The scene was as grim as the rest of the island.

Cars were submerged and water was nearly roof-level in the distance.

Roof shingles, loose wood and other pieces of debris moved with the violent rhythm of Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds exceeding 180 miles per hour (mph).

Meantime, Eyewitness News in the Bahamas spoke to Ingrid McIntosh who said she had learned her eight-year-old grandson had died, Lachino Mcintosh ,likely drowned. She added that her granddaughter was missing. Both children were in the Abaco Islands.

Numerous casualties have been reported on the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

