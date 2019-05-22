DLP Grand Bay candidate saddened by death of Noreen John

Dominica Labour Party candidate for the Grandbay constituency, Senator Edward Registe, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of attorney Noreen John.

According to earlier reports John died in Antigua on her way to London for medical attention.

“We were greeted with the unfortunate and very sad news of the passing of Noreen John,” he said.

According to Registe, her contribution to national development and community development will certainly be remembered.

On behalf of his family, he extended condolences to the family of John. He also condoled with the leadership and membership of the opposition United Workers Party.

Meantime, Past president of the Dominica Council of Women (DNCW), Josephine Dublin-Prince also expressed sadness following the passing of John.

“Noreen was the first Secretary [DNCW] from 1986 and spearheaded the women’s movement, always very clear in her analysis and ensured gender mainstreaming in all aspects of development,” she said.

According to Dublin-Prince, she [John] was also a founder member of the Southern Women for Rural Development, “a very vibrant women’s organization of Grandbay. “I am sure the women can attest to her honesty, integrity, fairness, commitment and hard work.”

She continued, “She was also the Women in Development Officer of the small projects assistance team where I worked with her.”

John, who had been announced as the United Workers Party’s (UWP) candidate for Grand Bay in the next general election, was absent when the UWP presented its full slate of candidates at a public meeting on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard on Sunday May 19, 2019.

UWP leader, Lennox Linton revealed at the event, that John was not well and had gone overseas for medical attention.