Dominican victim of violent mugging in Antigua recovering slowly

Seventeen-year-old Jahhym Azoo, who barely survived a violent mugging in Grays Farm on Thursday September 5th, 2019, is said to be slowly recovering.

His mother, Odiel Furlong has been told by nurses at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) that her son is responsive. Furlong though, has not yet spoken with her son as he is mostly asleep.

At the time of publication, she was attempting to speak with her son’s doctors to find out whether any of his internal head injuries would produce long term effects.

On Tuesday, doctors removed Azoo’s bandages, revealing the 19 staples that had been affixed to his head by specialist doctors from Trinidad and Tobago when they attempted life-saving surgery over the weekend. Last Sunday morning, doctors operated on his head and were able to successfully control the bleeding in his brain. Azoo then underwent another surgery in an attempt to repair the severe damage to his face. According to his mother, the entire row of her son’s bottom teeth was knocked out. Some of the teeth were discovered inside his nose. Azoo’s nose and jaws also had to be wired during facial surgery.

The family of Azoo has already been given a hospital bill of $29,731.48 reflective of medical care from the day he was admitted to MSJMC to Monday. Furlong told OBSERVER the family anticipates more bills to come.

When the 17-year-old was taken to the MSJMC, he was reported as unresponsive and was placed on life support in the Intensive Care Unit.

Doctors had given him a 50 percent chance of survival due to the bleeding on his brain.