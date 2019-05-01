Explosion at Florida shopping mall, at least 21 injured

An explosion rocked a shopping mall in the city of Plantation, Florida earlier today injuring at least 21 people, according to the latest CNN report. The report indicated that authorities believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak.
Gordon Peters deputy Fire Chief of Plantation has indicated that among the injured was a child but that the injuries were not classified as serious.
Plantation is located west of Fort Lauderdale in the US state of Florida.
