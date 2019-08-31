Fire destroys house in Salisbury; damages another

Dominica News Online - Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 10:27 PM
Fire blazing in Salisbury earlier this evening (Aug 31, 2019)

A dwelling house belonging to Eden Samuel Jr. was destroyed by a fire in Salisbury this evening.

According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO),  the fire which occurred at about 8:50 p.m., also caused severe damage the house of Samuel’s mother  who lives next door.

DNO has not been able to ascertain the cause the fire.

We will attempt to seek an official report from the fire department.

