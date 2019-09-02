Five reported dead as Dorian ravages Bahamas

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said initial reports indicate that the devastation in the Abaco Islands is “unprecedented” and many buildings have been “completely or partially destroyed.”

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of our northern Bahamas,” Minnis told reporters at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) headquarters on Monday.

He said a number of injured people have been rescued by first responders and taken to a hospital on New Providence island.

“Our mission and focus now is search, rescue and recovery. I ask for your prayers for those in affected areas and for our first responders,” CNN reports Minnis as saying.

