Helicopter crashes on Manhattan rooftop

A helicopter belonging to American Continental Properties in New York, USA crashed earlier today when the pilot attempted a rooftop landing.
CNN reported that the resulting rooftop blaze took 30 minutes to extinguish according to firefighters on the scene.
Tim McCormack, the pilot, who has flown for the company for 5 years is reported as the only fatality.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.