Bahamas battered by ‘monstrous’ Hurricane Dorian

Dominica News Online - Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at 7:01 AM
The most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas since records began has torn off roofs and caused severe flooding.

According to BBC News, the slow-moving, category five Dorian – the second-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record – is now packing sustained winds of up to 165mph (270km/h) and may cause a storm surge of up to 23ft (7m).

There is no official word on casualties but the Red Cross fears some 13,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed.

The hurricane is moving slowly west, with the eastern US coast at risk.

